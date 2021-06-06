After months of waiting, season 8 of Acapulco Shore premiered. This new installment will be completely renovated, since the contestants will move to a much larger house, unlike the previous ones.

In addition, new members will be part of the popular Mexican reality show that promises to become the public’s favorite. Find out all the details about episode 4 of the eighth season of Acapulco Shore below.

Release date of chapter 7 of Acapulco Shore 8

Episode 7 of season 8 of Acapulco Shore arrives this Tuesday, June 8 at 10.00 pm via MTV LA.

Acapulco Shore 8, chapter 7 – trailer

Acapulco Shore 8, chapter 7, opening time in Peru and the rest of Latin America:

The opening hours by country are as follows:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

What channel is MTV in Peru?

You can watch the Mexican reality show on the following channels:

DirecTV: Channel 264 (SD / HD) and Channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 602 (SD), Channel 387 (SD), Channel 769 (HD) and Channel 907 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 80 (SD) and Channel 559 (HD).

How to watch MTV LIVE?

The MTV signal is available in most pay TV companies in Mexico, Peru and all of Latin America. If you do not have it, request it from the service provider.

How to watch Acapulco Shore 8 on Totalplay?

To tune in live the new episodes of Acapulco Shore on MTV, you just have to access the Totalplay platform and contract one of their service packages, which are Totalplay TV Avanzada and TV Premium. Once inside, you must go to channel 726.

How to see Acapulco Shore 8 in Izzi?

If you have contracted the Izzi service, you can watch Acapulco Shore 8 on MTV on the channels 236 (SD) and 930 (HD).

How to watch Acapulco Shore 8 on Sky?

Those who have the Sky satellite TV service will be able to see the new episodes of Acapulco Shore on MTV on the channel 701.

How to see Acapulco Shore 8 in Paramount?

You can watch the episodes of Acapulco Shore 8 on the Paramount + streaming platform, which you can access after paying a monthly cost of 14.90 soles in Peru and 79 pesos in Mexico. However, you will be able to see its content for free during the first seven days as a trial. The service application is available on the App Store and Google Play.