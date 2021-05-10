Where to see Acapulco Shore 8, chapter 3? The tuned MTV reality show, famous for its parties, fights and debauchery, debuted in a big way its eighth season, in which new and familiar faces will spend the holidays inside a mansion full of luxuries.

One by one the participants of the current installment have been arriving, as was the case of ‘Fer’ and ‘Nacha’ in episode 2. Several of the ‘shores’ have been establishing good relations, although there were also fiery conflicts, such as the one of ‘Chile’ and the ‘Captain’.

So that you do not miss any details of what is coming in Acapulco Shore 8, here we leave you the TV channels and online platforms where you can find the full chapter 3 in premiere.

What time does Acapulco Shore 8 start?

After the premiere on Tuesday, April 27, the ‘shore’ will premiere their new episodes every Tuesday at 10.00 pm

Acapulco Shore 8×3 schedule

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Acapulco Shore 8 cap. 3: transmission channel

The third episode of Acapulco Shore 8 will premiere on the MTV signal.

How to see Acapulco Shore 8 chapter 3 complete?

You can watch the new episode of Acapulco Shore in its entirety via MTV and the streaming service Paramount Plus.

‘Captain’ threatened to get into blows with ‘Chile’ in chapter 2. Photo: MTVLA capture

Where to see Acapulco Shore 8 episode 3 full online?

The episode 3 from Acapulco Shore will be available at any time and from various devices to subscribers of the Paramount + paid streaming service. You can download its application in the App Store and Google Play.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

The MTV signal is available in most pay TV companies in Mexico, Peru and all of Latin America. If you do not have it, request it from the service provider.

What channel is MTV?

You can find the MTV signal on the following channels, depending on your cable or satellite TV operator:

Mexico: 701 on Sky, 260 on Dish, 236 (SD) and 930 (HD) on Izzi, 726 on Totalplay, 685 on Axtel, 151 on Star TV, 606 (digital) and 1606 (HD) on Megacable.

Peru: 602 (SD) and 769 (HD) on Movistar TV (cable), 387 (SD) and 907 (HD) on Movistar TV (satellite), 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 80 (SD) and 559 (HD) on Claro TV, 59 on Star Globalcom, 62.2 (HD) on Cable Vision.

Guatemala: 701 on Sky, 63 (analog) and 563 (digital) on Tigo, 79 (analog) and 450 (digital) on Claro TV.

Honduras: 701 in Sky, 85 (analog) and 563 (digital) in Tigo, 63 in Mayavisión.

Dominican Republic: 701 in Sky, 230 (SD) and 424 (HD) in Altice.

Argentina: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) in DirecTV, 71 (analog) and 500 (digital / HD) in Cablevisión, 103 in Antina; 73 and 80 (analog) and 605 (digital) in Supercanal, 602 (SD) and 1090 (HD) in Telecentro, 702 (HD) in Cabletel.

Chile: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 350 on TuVes HD; 25 (Santiago), 11 (Valparaíso and Viña del Mar), 28 (Concepción), 35 (Temuco and Valdivia) and 754 (HD) in VTR; 158 (SD) on Claro TV (cable), 158 (SD) and 658 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite).

Colombia: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 151 (SD) and 1151 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 151 (SD) and 170 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 651 on Tigo; 82 (Bogotá and Meta) and 117 (Tolima) in Colcable.

Ecuador: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 302 on Claro TV, 660 (SD) and 921 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable.

Bolivia: 538 (SD) and 807 (HD) in Tigo (cable), 538 in Tigo (satellite), 173 in Entel, 350 in Inter Satelital, 152 in Cotas.

Uruguay: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) in DirecTV, 750 (SD) and 770 (HD) in Nuevo Siglo, 750 in Montecable, 500 (HD) in Cablevisión Flow.

Paraguay: 651 on Tigo, 84 (SD) and 87 (HD) on Claro TV, 502 on Personal TV.

Venezuela: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on SimpleTV, 24 on Inter, 350 on Inter Satelital, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV.

What channel is MTV on Megacable?

Megacable subscribers will be able to find the MTV signal on the frequencies 606 (digital) and 1606 (HD).

How to see Acapulco Shore 8 in Izzi?

If you have contracted the Izzi service, you can watch Acapulco Shore 8 on MTV on the channels 236 (SD) and 930 (HD).

The return of ‘Nacha’ did not leave the ‘shores’ indifferent. Photo: MTVLA capture

How to watch Acapulco Shore 8 on Sky?

Those who have the Sky satellite TV service will be able to see the new episodes of Acapulco Shore on MTV on the channel 701.

How to watch Acapulco Shore 8 on Totalplay?

Totalplay includes MTV in its service packages, located on the channel 726 that transmits the successful Acapulco program Shore 8, among other youth shows.

How to see Acapulco Shore 8 in Paramount?

You can watch the episodes of Acapulco Shore 8 on the Paramount + streaming platform, which you can access by paying a monthly cost of 14.90 soles in Peru and 79 pesos in Mexico. However, you will be able to see its content for free during the first 7 days as a trial. The service application is available on the App Store and Google Play.