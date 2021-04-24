Best film. Best direction. Best actress. Best Original Screenplay. Best Editing. Those are the Oscar Award nominations for the film A Promising Young Woman, starring the English actress Carey Mulligan.

In the following lines, learn everything about this film that will have a lot to talk about in the Oscar Awards and also find out how to stream it .

Where to see the full movie A promising young woman?

The movie A Promising Girl can be seen from the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Trailer of A Promising Young Woman

A promising young woman: synopsis

Cassie had a bright future ahead of her until an unpleasant incident ended her career. Now nothing in his life is what it seems: he’s smart, he’s bold, and he lives a double life at night. Cassie has the opportunity to make amends for everything that went wrong in her past, taking revenge on the culprits.

A promising young woman: cast

Carey Mulligan

Emerald Fennell

Bo burham

Alison brie

Jennifer Coolidge

Adam brody

Laverne cox

In which category is the movie A Promising Girl nominated?

Best film

Best direction

Best actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Editing

When are the Oscars 2021?

The Oscar 2021 Awards ceremony will take place this Sunday, April 25 from 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

The 2021 Oscar Awards will be broadcast live from the TNT signal.