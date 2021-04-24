Best film. Best direction. Best actress. Best Original Screenplay. Best Editing. Those are the Oscar Award nominations for the film A Promising Young Woman, starring the English actress Carey Mulligan.
In the following lines, learn everything about this film that will have a lot to talk about in the Oscar Awards and also find out how to stream it.
Where to see the full movie A promising young woman?
The movie A Promising Girl can be seen from the Amazon Prime Video platform.
Trailer of A Promising Young Woman
A promising young woman: synopsis
Cassie had a bright future ahead of her until an unpleasant incident ended her career. Now nothing in his life is what it seems: he’s smart, he’s bold, and he lives a double life at night. Cassie has the opportunity to make amends for everything that went wrong in her past, taking revenge on the culprits.
A promising young woman: cast
- Carey Mulligan
- Emerald Fennell
- Bo burham
- Alison brie
- Jennifer Coolidge
- Adam brody
- Laverne cox
In which category is the movie A Promising Girl nominated?
- Best film
- Best direction
- Best actress
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Editing
When are the Oscars 2021?
The Oscar 2021 Awards ceremony will take place this Sunday, April 25 from 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).
Where to see the Oscars 2021?
The 2021 Oscar Awards will be broadcast live from the TNT signal.
