Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It is one of the most interesting and unexpected anime that arrived since autumn 2023, so, with the help of Studio Madhouse we close and open the year with a flourish. Now that the season comes to an end, I'll tell you how you can follow the story.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It had a surprising 28 episodes in its first season, it's amazing! The last chapter will arrive on March 22, 2024 and from there we will have to wait for news for the series, although, because it had a huge success, it is likely that it will not take too long to return.

Since, for its part, the manga is advanced enough, so we could have our favorite elf back faster than we think.

The first season was launched in a consecutive two-course format, starting in autumn 2023 and culminating in the winter 2024 season.. The installment managed to adapt the arc of the First Class Magician Certification Exam. In this one we met more interesting characters, magicians who could give a different aspect to the journey of the main party, in the future, of course.

The first season helped us better understand the dynamics of Frieren's group and the world they find themselves in. For its part, the animation is quite warm and bright, and even has character designs with rounded strokes, which makes it feel like a more fantastic adventure.

However, the second part of the installment allowed us to notice the bloodiest tones of the story. So yes, the magical and sweet touches can become wilder and more chaotic, even though the Demon King no longer exists in the world.

Frieren's journey allows him to shape grief after the death of a great friend, the hero Himmel.. The journey involves resonating at every moment with the person she loved, while combining them with the characters who are now part of her life. So, yes, this mangante is one of the jewels that Madhouse bequeaths to posterity.

The grace of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is a sweet flirt that saves us from the terrible wave of isekai, toxic shojos and dark shonen. Let's hope it returns soon, although, if not, I'll tell you how to continue reading the story from the end of the first season of the anime.

Where should I read Frieren: Beyond Journey's End after the end of the first season?

The arch of The wizard exam It ends in chapter 60 of the manga, in the volume; so you should read from there.

The manga belongs to the Shuēisha publishing label. It is serialized in Shōgakukan's Shūkan Shōnen Sunday magazine. It is written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe.

It has been published since April 28, 2020.

How many arcs does the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga have? What are they?

At the moment, The manga has ten arcs containing 127 chapters. However, let us remember that the work is still in publication.

The arches are the following:

Beyond the journey (Volume 1 and 2, chapters 1 to 13).

Aura, the one with the guillotine (Volume 2 and 3, chapters 14 to 23).

Journey to Äußerst (Volume 4, 5, 6 and 7, chapters 37 to 60).

First Class Wizard Exam

*First phase (37-47).

*Second phase (48-55).

*Third phase (56-60).

Continuing towards the journey north (Volume 7 and 8, chapters 61 to 70).

Divine Revolt (Volume 8, chapters 71 to 76).

The Golden Land (Volume 8, 9, 10 and 11, chapters 77 to 104).

The monument of the Goddess (Volume 11, 12 and 13, chapters 105 to 119).

Journey to imperial territory (Volume 13, chapters 120 to 125).

Founding Festival (Volume 13, chapters from 125, still in publication).

So there are some chapters to read and in fact, we could just have a second season of practically the same number of chapters as the first. We will have to wait for official announcements.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: When is the second season coming out?

On Friday, March 22, 2024, chapter number 28 will be released, which will close the first season that was delivered in deux cours format since autumn 2023, so, We will have to wait a little time to find out what plans the franchise has regarding a second season.

However, keep an eye on our social networks, because we will not lose sight of the date and will inform you as soon as it is announced.

We recommend: What to see if you liked Frieren? – The best emotional journey anime

What type of anime is Frieren: Beyond Journey's End?

Frieren's story has several narrative edges that are built with scenarios that lend themselves to fantasy, adventure and drama.. However, the essential thing is the journey, but, it should be noted, not as usual – referring to the journey of construction and growth – of the main character, but rather the clarification of feelings and overcoming an inevitable event in the cycle of life. .

Grief is the main essence of fantastic shonen, and in a sensitive and original way, Frieren's story allows us to see how the protagonist experiences grief in a very measured way. After one journey another begins, but both symbolically and realistically. The ancient elf will form a new group with disciples of her former friends and they will mutually accompany her. At every moment, Frieren will remember her friends and particularly the person most special to her: the hero Himmel.

The journey through a world of magic and blood is measured in the time that passes after Himmel's death. and let's say that that's enough because it is the absolute guide to the adventure. The time that changed from certain situations.

Let us remember that at the beginning of the story, Frieren has no considerations with time, because she will live much longer than her friends who could pass in the blink of their own life, however, the magician will discover that, more important than the amount , is the quality; and She will recognize that the time she spent with her friends was special, although she did not realize it at the right time.

Frieren is an anime of adventure, thoughts and emotions, but all on a canvas saturated with melancholy and love. Furthermore, in general, narrative allows us to recognize the different types of relationships and bonds that people create every day, so, It is a very sensitive multifaceted story.

Where can I watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End?

It will definitely be one of the gems that will be the legacy of Studio Madhouse. And the distribution license is handled by Crunchyroll, you can see it here.

