Don’t tri-forcing it, we can Link you to all the best deals.

In the wake of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, the company has announced the release of a full HD remake of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch, the earliest ever game in the Zelda timeline and one of a very small number of games where you can sit on a shoebill bird.

Skyward Sword originally came out in 2011 on the first Wii, and Nintendo seems to have gone to the effort of translating the motion controls to the Switch’s Joy-Cons, meaning you can swing them about the room and have Link wave the Master Sword in the same way. And, presumably, when you bash your knuckles on a coffee table, Link will also spend ten minutes walking in circles making pained breathing noises.

But there’s still time before that, so until then you can always check out our story on the reveal of Skyward Sword, or take a look at the full Nintendo Direct here!

Where to pre-prder The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Skyward Sword is planned for release on 16th July 2021. Almost all retailers in the UK are offering a Skyward Sword HD pre-order as part of a limited bundle with a swish steelbook and keyring included. A digital pre-order is also available if you’d prefer to go that route. Of course, we’ll be sure to update this page if / when new distributors get the game in stock, as well as with any further details should they emerge! Physical Digital

Where to pre-order the Skyward Sword Switch Joy-Cons Nintendo has also announced the release of two new Joy-Cons for the Switch modeled on the Master Sword and Hylian Shield from Skyward Sword itself, with matching blue colors and a certain amount of Hylian flair on the design. There’s no full Switch design so far, but these will be fully compatible with the existing Switch consoles. However, the Joy-Cons also don’t release until July 16th 2021, and right now all early pre-orders have sold out. Of course, the moment that changes, you’ll see it here first. Or you can check our Zelda Joy-Con page for the latest updates.

Of course, there’s plenty more deals here at Eurogamer for you to check out! You can have a read of our guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals all year round or get prepared for the biggest sales extravaganza of the year with our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals page! Why not take a look at the Jelly Deals Twitter and follow us for info on deals worldwide as well!