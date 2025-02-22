Feng Shui is a famous worldwide practice based on taking care of the environment, trying to give a fundamental role to the connection between nature and all living beings. This art allows to take advantage of plants’ energies to fill the home or work space with its benefits While we include a decorative touch.

One of the less common but more beneficial plants in this practice is The snake plant, elongated and pointed and that is much more than a simple decoration. According to Feng Shui, this living being is able to harmonize the space, improve the flow of energy and has protective and purifying properties.

If you know how to use the Feng Shui energy mappingyou can locate the snake plant strategically so that its positive effects are enhanced to the maximum. Its similarity to a sharp sword makes it a perfect plant to place in those places in the house that We want to protect against hazards and bad energies.

Snake plant | Istock

Experts in this art explain that the clear and linear form of the sheets of the snake plant They symbolize determination and clarityelements that align perfectly with the qualities of concentration and precision that is sought inside the home. It is also considered a plant with the capacity to purify the air, representing the renewal and freshness.

The qualities of this plant make it an element of Feng Shui perfect to place in an area of ​​the home that requires some extra protection. The most advisable is put it at the entrancean area for which the ‘Qi’ or vital energy Enter home from the outside world. Putting one on each side of the door favors protection against unwanted energy and prevents them from accessing inside.