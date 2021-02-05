Takeaway Restaurants

Only a week until Valentine’s so maybe time to consider a Takeaway treat. Time to plan a break from shopping, cooking and washing up. So, take care of you and yours and order from the delicious food on offer. New restrictions may have forced most restaurants and bars to close their doors, but these resourceful eateries have developed excellent takeaway options to suit all tastes.

To Ma Maison. Takeaway offers a delivery service so do ask. Renown chef Saloua, has created a brilliant gourmet takeaway service, complete with advice should it need reheating. Scrumptious innovative mains such as roasted rack of lamb with white port sauce and pistachio and crispy leg of duck with wild mushrooms with equally special starters and desserts. Any allergies and dietary needs adapted and taken into consideration. So, to those excited to collect top quality food cooked by a celebrated chef at sensible prices, this is for you. However, please note this needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance. Checkout the enticing menu and treat yourself. Call 634 906 941

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova delivering since 1997, offer home delivery of delicious meals to the San Augustin, Cala Mayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas. Beyond possible with a little surcharge. Great takeaway choices offering an innovative exciting menu. Highly recommended are their slow roasts and succulent steaks. Thai curries, gourmet pizzas and creative street food style starters. I tried their fabulous chopped liver pate this week; historic! Checkout their facebook website for their full takeaway menu. Also love their lime cheesecake. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939

Beautiful view, Puerto Alcudia. Now offering daily delivery and takeaway in the Alcudia area from 13hr-15hr and 19hr-22hr. For those in the North they have a comprehensive menu of Italian and Mallorcan favorites to suit all tastes. Great choice of Pizzas and thick quality hamburgers with Paellas on Sundays. Checkout their menu online via Facebook or Instagram 971 897 651. Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651

Raft 19 Bistro, Paseo Cala Gamba 19. Special Weekend Take Out Menu 5 and 6 February Created by innovative New Zealand top chef. Check out full menu in advertisement. Choices including Grilled Shrimp with avocado tomato basil sauce and Galicien grass-fed Boeuf Bourguignon served with roasted winter veggies and mashed potato, plus their signature sticky date pudding with butterscotch sauce. If possible, please order by 20hr on Thursday evening to be available for collection. “We hope you enjoy this special meal at home, which as always has only been cooked with the highest quality ingredients. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299

Bistro 49 El Toro (at the furthest end of by the roundabout). Checkout this week’s tasty menu in box on this page. Offering daily takeaway lunch menu and a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr and 18hr-20hr. Check out their great menu that includes their popular home-made desserts. Their fabulous takeaway full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr. to takeaway are popular so best to reserve in advance 21.90euros for 2 courses; 24.90euros for 3 courses. Opening Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1 till 6pm Tel: 971234168/666999018

The French Coffee Shop open 8hr to 13hr. Closed Sundays. For decades this popular coffee shop by the Marineland carpark in Portals has been renowned for its outstanding bakery. Freshly baked bread, mouthwateringly delicious cakes and pastries plus savory quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. During my lockdown birthday early April, my most memorable present ever was a bag of food from The French Coffee Shop left on my doorstep. The spit roast chicken was heaven, the best I had ever tasted. Order in advance to prevent disappointment. Monday to Saturday collection Call 678 371 419

Chez Nous. Recommended by Majorca Daily‘s Andrew Valente, freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. Al La Carte or daily menu including a traditional hearty French Onion soup. From 13h to 2hr. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676

Delicious. With over 12 years experience delivering freshly prepared meals to homes island wide, we are delighted to launch our new winter home delivery menu. Choose from delicious comfort foods, perfect for these cold winter nights, or from our carefully prepared healthy options ideal for those on a New Year health kick-start. Checkout our sharing platters, salads and frozen gourmet choices. All meals come ready to reheat, eat and enjoy! To order call 971 699 221 or email [email protected] Website: www.deli-delicioso.com