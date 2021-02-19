We’re all missing dining in our bars, cafes and restaurants. I wouldn’t even complain if we went back to just terraces. In fact, I’m totally fed up with shopping, cooking and washing up. But delighted that these outstanding, resourceful eateries have created delicious takeaway options to suit all tastes. Many now delivering to your homand. Check out these fabulous menus and treat yourself!

Delicious. For over 12 years delivering freshly prepared meals island wide (Palma and Calvia areas free) Fabulous food Fridays see their special weekend treat menu. Also, delicious comfort foods, perfect for these cold winter nights, or their carefully prepared nutritional healthy options. Checkout their sharing platters, salads and frozen gourmet choices. All meals come ready to reheat, eat and enjoy! To order call 971 699 221 or email [email protected] Website: www.deli-delicioso.com

Ramshackle. Open from 8hr-16hr, ideal to pick up a coffee with some breakfast or tasty freshly made daily snacks including delicious homemade soups, wraps, and salads. Innovative mains specials such as falafel and pitta or grilled chicken with chilli garlic butter. Easy to park to takeaway, c / Benito Feijo 2, (at the top of Puerto Portals) 681 107 709

Raft 19 Bistro, Paseo Cala Gamba 19. Special Weekend Take Out Menu 19 and 20 February. Created by Murray, innovative New Zealand top chef. This week includes some Moroccan touches with main courses served with Moroccan rice with dried fruits, seeds and mixed veggies. Plus their famous date pudding with butterscotch sauce is back. Check out exciting full menu in advertisement. If possible, please order by 20hr on Thursday evening to be available for collection. “We hope you enjoy this special meal at home, which as always has only been cooked with the highest quality ingredients. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299

Bistro 49 El Toro (at the furthest end by the roundabout). Checkout this week’s tasty menu. Offering delicious daily takeaway 16.80 euros lunch menu and a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr and 18hr-20hr. Their great menu (shown in full) this week includes battered cod and chips with mushy peas, sea bass and fillet steak strips Thai style with their popular home-made desserts. Try their renowned takeaway full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr. So popular best to reserve in advance 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Opening Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 13hr-18hr Tel: 971 234 168/666999018

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova Takeaway service since 1997, offer home delivery of scrumptious meals to the San Augustin, Cala Mayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas. Beyond possible with a little surcharge. Great takeaway choices offering an innovative exciting menu. Highly recommended are their slow roasts and succulent steaks. Thai curries, gourmet pizzas and creative street food style starters. Also beer battered fish and chips with mushy peas. I tried their fabulous chopped liver pate; historic! Checkout their facebook website for their full takeaway menu. Also love their lime cheesecake. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar. Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939

A Ma Maison Takeaway Santa Catalina. Offers a delivery service so do ask. Renowned Chef Saloua, has created an outstanding gourmet takeaway service, complete with advice should it need reheating. Mouthwatering innovative mains such as roasted rack of lamb with white port sauce and pistachio and crispy leg of duck with wild mushrooms with equally special starters and desserts. Any allergies and dietary needs adapted and taken into consideration. So, to those excited to collect top quality food cooked by a celebrated chef at sensible prices, this is for you. However, please note this needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance. Checkout the enticing menu and treat yourself. Carrer Soler 18A. Call: 634 906 941

Beautiful view, Puerto Alcudia. Now offering daily delivery and takeaway in the Alcudia area from 13hr-15hr and 19hr-22hr. For those in the North they have a comprehensive menu of Italian and Majorcan favorites to suit all tastes. Great choice of Pizzas and thick quality hamburgers with Paellas on Sundays. Checkout their menu online via Facebook or Instagram Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651

The French Coffee Shop open 8hr to 13hr. Closed Sundays For decades this popular coffee shop by the Marineland carpark in Portals has been renowned for its outstanding bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savory quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. The spit roast chicken certainly the best I have ever tasted. Order in advance to prevent disappointment. Monday to Saturday collection Call 678 371 419

Chez Nous. Recommended by Majorca Daily’s Andrew Valente, freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. A La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including a traditional hearty French Onion soup. From 13h to 21hr. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676