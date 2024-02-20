A new digital tool arrives to make it easier to understand where to mount charging stations for electric cars. The idea was developed by E-Distribuzione, a company that manages the largest electricity distribution network in the country, and RSE – Ricerca sul Sistema Energetico, a company engaged in the analysis, study and research applied to the energy sector.

The key points

Practically the interactive map will provide those who have to install the charging stations (technically they are called CPO, Charging Point Operator) with qualitative information on the refueling areas present in the over 7,400 Italian municipalities in which E-Distribuzione manages the network. In short, a very concrete way to accelerate the National Recovery and Resilience Plan which dedicates seven hundred million in funding to encouraging electric mobility on the national territory. Will it work? We will see. The help is certainly important because through the data relating to the over 17,600 traditional fuel refueling stations served by E-Distribuzione on the country's urban and extra-urban roads, the online tool provides an information framework for any connection requests both in low ( 100 kW) and medium voltage (350 kW).

With colors it is easier to understand the difficulties

Not only that: on the interactive map there is already a calculation on the extent of the interventions necessary for the installation of charging infrastructures in each area. And to make this fundamental information clearer, they are indicated on the map by three different colors – dark green, light green and gray – which identify, among other things, the possible need to initiate further and specific authorization procedures.