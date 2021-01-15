Takeaway Restaurants

New restrictions may have forced many restaurants and bars to close their doors this week, but these resourceful restaurants have developed excellent takeaway options to suit all tastes. So if like me you are getting tired of shopping, cooking and washing up, give yourself a treat and order from the delicious food on offer.

Message from Raft 19 Bistro, Paseo Cala Gamba 19, “Dear All, WE WILL KEEP GOING! Yes, we have new regulations to handle but we always look to find the best way to get through this together. As we are only permitted takeaway our enthusiastic chef has developed the menu on this page. Please order by 20hr on Thursday evening to be available for collection on Fridays and Saturdays only. We hope you enjoy this special meal at home which as always has only been cooked with the highest quality ingredients. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299 “

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova now offer home delivery of delicious meals to the San Augustin, Calamayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas. Great takeaway choices offering an innovative exciting menu. Gourmet pizzas, street food style starters and highly recommended slow roasts and succulent steaks. Checkout their facebook website for their full takeaway menu. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939

A Ma Maison Top chef Saloua, has created a brilliant gourmet takeaway service, complete with advice should it need reheating. So, to those excited to collect top quality food cooked by a celebrated chef at sensible prices, this is for you. However, please note this needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance. Checkout the enticing menu and treat yourself. Call 634 906 941

Bistro 49 El Toro (at the furthest end of by the roundabout). Offering daily takeaway lunch menu and a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr and 18hr-20hr. Check out their great menu that includes their popular home-made desserts. Their fabulous takeaway full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr. sto takeaway are popular so best to reserve in advance 21.90euros for 2 courses; 24.90euros for 3 courses. Opening Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1 till 6pm Reduced seating so do reserve. Tel: 971234168/666999018

Beautiful view, Puerto Alcudia. Now offering daily delivery and takeaway in the Alcudia area from 13hr-15hr and 19hr-22hr. For those in the North they have a comprehensive menu of Italian and Majorcan favorites to suit all tastes. Checkout their menu online via Facbook or Instagram. Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651

The French Coffee Shop open 8hr to 13hr. Closed Sundays. During my lockdown birthday early April, my most memorable present ever was a bag of food from The French Coffee Shop left on my doorstep. The spit roast chicken was heaven, the best I had ever tasted. For decades this popular coffee shop by the Marineland carpark in Portals has been renowned for its outstanding bakery. Freshly baked bread, mouthwateringly delicious cakes and pastries plus savory quiches, tortillas and sausage rolls. Order in advance to prevent disappointment. Monday to Saturday collection Call 678 371 419