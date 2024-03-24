If you are already planning your trip for the holidays Easter in the Pacific's pearlyou must remember that Mazatlán is a destination that has great and beautiful places to visit during your visit.

With its boardwalk, panoramic views from The lighthousemarine exhibits at the Aquarium and the serenity of Cerritos Beach he port of Mazatlán offers something for all tastes and ages.

So if you don't know very well what to do during your time in Mazatlanhere at Debate we tell you which places you can go, whether alone, as a couple or with family and friends.

The Malecon

If you want to feel the sea breeze on your face while you watch a beautiful sunset over the Pacific Ocean, the Mazatlán boardwalk is the perfect place for you, as it is several kilometers long, allowing for an ideal promenade to enjoy walks. relaxing or taking bike rides.

The Mazatlán Lighthouse

Located at the top of the Crestón hill, 159 meters above sea level, the Mazatlán Lighthouse offers an impressive panoramic view of the city and its surroundings, although adventurers must climb more than 300 steps to reach it.

Mazatlan Aquarium

In this place you can admire a wide variety of marine species, from colorful tropical fish to impressive sharks. In addition to its aquatic exhibits, the aquarium also hosts shows featuring macaws and other exotic birds.

Cerritos Beach

For those looking for a quiet escape away from the tourist bustle, Playa Cerritos is the ideal place, because it has a natural environment and a low concentration of hotels, which turns the beach into a relaxed and serene environment where you can enjoy the sun, sand and sea in total tranquility.

Machado Square

You can enjoy the history and culture of Mazatlán by exploring the charming Plaza Machado, which is surrounded by elegant cafes, restaurants, and historic buildings.

This square is the heart of the historic center of the city of Mazatlán, and there you can enjoy a walk through its beautiful streets, admiring its unique colonial architecture and listening to live music.