The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has recently sent a key message to drivers: do not get out of your vehicles after an incident on the road. Pere Navarro In this way, it seeks to reduce the high number of collisions that are being recorded, especially on motorways and dual carriageways. Run overs that occur, for the most part, when, after a minor accident or breakdown, the occupants of the vehicle leave the passenger compartment to place the emergency triangles and signal the situation to other road users.

However, there are still many drivers who do not know what to do at the time of a breakdown, they do not know where to get out of the vehicle or whether or not they have to stay in it. The law states, first of all, that, if possible, the vehicle should be taken to a safe place, as far away from the road. Then, “the occupants must leave the vehicle, provided there is a safe place outside the circulation platform and, in any case, they must exit the vehicle on the side opposite to the flow of traffic without traveling or remain in the lanes and shoulders that make up said platform”, they explain from Help Flash.

In this case, the driver must always use a reflective vest. For its part, the rule explains that “if traffic conditions do not allow the occupants to leave the vehicle safely, they will remain in the passenger compartment with their belts fastened,” they add.

In addition to explaining how both the driver and the occupants of the vehicle that has been immobilized should act, the regulation requires the incident to be signaled. Until January 1, 2026, people can choose to signal this situation to other road users either by placing safety triangles or using V-16 lights. However, from the DGT they have requested that the use of light signals such as Help Flash be prioritized instead of triangles.

In this way, it is sought that drivers do not have to walk on the road to place the danger warning triangles 50 meters in front of the vehicle and 50 meters behind. This is an action that involves a high risk, especially on highways and highways due to the high speed with which vehicles circulate. In fact, official figures show that only during 2022, at least 16 people died run over getting out of your car on a highway or expressway.