Talk to Mancake, Bao Bros and Lil Whip is one of the Week 8 Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

To reach this challenge, you must first complete Weeks 1 to 7 of this season’s Resistance challenges in Fortnite, and then establish a Device Uplink.

Talking to these characters will complete the challenge and reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.

How to establish Device Uplink near Sanctuary and Rocky Reels

Before you have to find Mancake, Bao Bros and Lil Whip, you must first establish a Device Uplink at either Sancuary or Rocky Reels. We recommend doing so at Rocky Reels so you can reach Mancake and Bao Bros quicker.



Where to establish Uplink Device at Sanctuary and Rocky Reels.

You can use the map above to see the Device Uplink locations in both Rocky Reels and Sanctuary. You’re looking out for a blue holographic symbol just above the ground. When you locate one, just step on it to unlock the next Resistance challenge.

Mancake, Bao Bros and Lil Whip locations in Fortnite

You must talk to Mancake, Bao Bros and Lil Whip to clear the next Resistance challenge. While approaching their locations, be on the look out for a white speech bubble above their heads to make finding the characters easier.



Where to find Mancake, Bao Bros and Lil Whip.

Mancake location

Mancake is found just southwest of Rocky Reels, in the building opposite the gas station. While he can roam the area during the course of a match, Mancake can usually be found inside the building, sometimes in the bar opposite a bounty board.

Bao Bros address

To find Bao Bros, head to the west side of Condo Canyon. Just like Mancake, Bao Bros will roam the area during the course of a match, but can usually be found sweeping the floors in the western building near the bounty board and vending machine.

Lil Whip location

Lil Whip is located at Coney Crossroads, on the top floor of the pink diner found in the southeast of the area.

Once you find and talk to Mancake, Bao Bros and Lil Whip, you will receive 23k XP and move on to the next quest to establish another Device Uplink, then Destroy trash laying around Sanctuary and collect signal jammers.

