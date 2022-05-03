you need to find Lightsabers in Fortnite in order to complete May the 4th challenges as part of Star Wars day celebrations in Fortnite.

For completing the block hits using a Lightsaber challenge, you will earn 30k Fortnite XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new battle pass.

Below you will find information on lightsaber locations in Fortnite and how to block with a Lightsaber in Fortnite.

Where to find Lightsabers in Fortnite

To find Lightsabers in Fortnite you need to search floor loot and chests. Lightsabers are classified as Mythic weapons, so be on the lookout for items with a yellow glow.

There are no guaranteed spawns for Lightsaber locations in Fortnite, so the best way to find one is to go to an area with a lot of loot. Named locations like The Daily Bugle, Tilted Towers and Command Cavern contain a lot of chests and floor loot, but be careful as they are also popular landing areas.

Fortnite Lightsabers list

Although they all control the exact same, there are four different Lightsabers in Fortnite:

Luke Skywalker’s green Lightsaber

Kylo Ren’s red Lightsaber

Obi-Wan’s blue Lightsaber

Mace Windu’s purple Lightsaber

Like Jetpacks, each Lightsaber takes up an inventory slot, and basically act like a stronger pickaxe. However, Lightsabers can also block hits when used correctly.

How to block hits using a Lightsaber in Fortnite

To block hits using a Lightsaber in Fortnite you have to hold down the same button you use to aim down the sights of a gun. On consoles this is defaulted to L2/LT, and on PC this is the right mouse button. This button activates a defensive animation which blocks hits from any normal incoming bullets and blaster fire.

After finding a Lightsaber in Fortnite, you’ll need someone to fire at you in order to block their hits ten times. If you’re struggling to find an opponent, blocking hits from IO Guards and hostile characters also count toward completing the May the 4th challenge.

There are plenty of IO guards located at Command Cavern, and wherever the current battle between The Seven and The IO is currently taking place. As of writing, the two sides are currently fighting in the fields just east of Tilted Towers.

Be careful if going up against an opponent with a shotgun, as you can still get hurt while blocking against its hits if you get too close.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, visit our guides on character locations, how to unlock the Prowler skin, thermal weapons, and Jetpacks.