Use the Sensor Backpack to find an energy fluctuation around Loot Lake is a Week 8 Resistance challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

If you want to complete this Fortnite challenge, you must first ensure you’ve finished all of the Resistance challenges released between Week 1 to 8. After doing so, you must work through the Week 8 Resistance challenges, which include talking to Mancake, Bao Bros and Lil Whip, along with collecting the Signal Jammers.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock more skins from the current Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance Story Trailer

Sensor Backpack locations in Fortnite The first step in this Fortnite challenge is, of course, to establish a device uplink which you can do around Synapse Station and Seven Outpost I, which is south-west of Greasy Grove. After doing so, you’ll need to collect a Sensor Backpack and, thankfully, there are two to choose from.

The Sensor Backpack locations in Fortnite. Remember – you must collect a Sensor Backpack to continue with this challenge. A Sensor Backpack can be found north of the crater which lies west of Tilted Towers. We recommend collecting this backpack, because it's closer to your next location.



The second Sensor Backpack can be found close to the section of road near the bridge south of Tilted Towers.



After you’ve collected a Sensor Backpack, the Origin will ask you to head to Loot Lake.