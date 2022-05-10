Use the Sensor Backpack to find an energy fluctuation around Loot Lake is a Week 8 Resistance challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
If you want to complete this Fortnite challenge, you must first ensure you’ve finished all of the Resistance challenges released between Week 1 to 8. After doing so, you must work through the Week 8 Resistance challenges, which include talking to Mancake, Bao Bros and Lil Whip, along with collecting the Signal Jammers.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock more skins from the current Battle Pass.
Sensor Backpack locations in Fortnite
The first step in this Fortnite challenge is, of course, to establish a device uplink which you can do around Synapse Station and Seven Outpost I, which is south-west of Greasy Grove.
After doing so, you’ll need to collect a Sensor Backpack and, thankfully, there are two to choose from.
Remember – you must collect a Sensor Backpack to continue with this challenge.
A Sensor Backpack can be found north of the crater which lies west of Tilted Towers. We recommend collecting this backpack, because it’s closer to your next location.
The second Sensor Backpack can be found close to the section of road near the bridge south of Tilted Towers.
After you’ve collected a Sensor Backpack, the Origin will ask you to head to Loot Lake.
Energy fluctuation around Loot Lake location in Fortnite
Finding the energy fluctuation location near Loot Lake can be quite difficult to do in Fortnite if you don’t know what to look for.
If you fancy looking for it yourself make sure you pay attention to the lights on the backpack and the sounds it makes; the closer you are to the energy fluctuation, the more it will beep and a green light will also begin to flash.
We have, however, found the energy fluctuation location for you – just keep in mind that the information below does contain spoilers!
The energy fluctuation can be found west of Titled Tower, along the edge of Loot Lake, between two rocks. You’ll know you’re in the right spot, because a mash of orange energy, which you need to interact with, will appear.
Interact with the energy fluctuation to complete this challenge and the Week 8 Resistance challenges!
