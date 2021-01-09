Three kings over, decorations stored away for another year, but fortunately here in Mallorca we still have our restaurants open to lift the spirits!

Okay so hours may be curtailed, but these buoyant, carefully sourced restaurants refuse to be beaten, bouncing back to ensure we all have somewhere to enjoy some excellent meals!

Most will facilitate a good takeaway meal if requested and each have a good area of ​​terrace space to comply with the new regulations closing at 6pm.

My highly recommended restaurants offer menus to appeal to a wide variety of tastes and pockets! While I have tried to give accurate hours and days of opening in these ever-changing times, please do call first to check hours and availability!

Top Restaurant Tips

A Ma Maison Takeaway for those preferring to dine at home. Top chef Saloua, has created a brilliant gourmet takeaway service, complete with advice should it need reheating. So, to those excited to collect top quality food cooked by a celebrated chef at sensible prices, this is for you. However, please note this needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance. Checkout the enticing menu and call 634 906 941

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova A great takeaway choice plus offering terrace dining with glorious panoramic views of Calanova Port and beyond. Even my most discerning friends highly recommend their succulent steaks. However, if you want something lighter or vegetarian amongst their menu you can select one of their gourmet pizzas. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939

Bistro 49 El Toro (at the furthest end of by the roundabout). Still charmingly bedecked with festive cheer, this restaurant is perfect for a good long lunch. Menu del dia is 15.80euros, offering 4 starters, 4 mains and delicious homemade desserts. Their fabulous full Sunday Roasts are popular so best to reserve in advance 21.90euros for 2 courses; 24.90euros for 3 courses. Opening Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1 till 6pm Reduced seating so do reserve. Tel: 971234168

Meson Son Caliu Open every day from midday to last orders 5pm to close at 6pm. Has an excellent innovative chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euro quality lunch menu. Saturday’s special menu at 16.50 is extremely popular. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. Slightly reduced seating so best to reserve Tel: 971680086

Also Meson Son Caliu is a food giving point for 6Points charity, donating food to those in need Tuesday and Thursday lunchtimes.

Raft 19 Bistro, Paseo Cala Gamba 19, who I’m delighted to have discovered during an extended walk from Portixol. The string of tables overlooking the sea were popular with a regular turnover: so advisable to book first. Personally served and expertly prepared by the owners, virtually everything on the menu appealed. Especially after being informed by the owner that even in these difficult times they refuse to comprise on sourcing top quality produce for their ingredients. This was evident in the eating. The New Zealand chef thrives on regularly changing the menu, constantly creating innovative dishes to add to tried and tested old favorites. Plenty of healthy options. We chose the hamburgers that were outstanding. Fabulous super thick juicy homemade patties cooked just as I liked. Tel: 971 946 344/722 536 299

Bellavista’s 10 euros, Puerto Alcudia. For those in the North, this has an excellent all-day Menu Del Dia (INC WEEKENDS) offering popular dishes to appeal to most diners. Offering a large sunny terrace with heaters. Checkout this week’s menu that includes Vitello de Tonnato starter that sees me regularly returning. Also my favorite main course of Teriyaki Chicken. Despite the price, good sized portions of quality food beautifully served and presented. As a much-appreciated goodwill gesture at the end of the meal they bring the best homemade limoncello I have ever tasted, complete with delicious biscuits to dip into it .. Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651

Secret Garden Portals with its delightful 200 sq meter garden has no problem complying with regulations, opening for drinks and serving lunch Friday to Sunday when they serve roasts with all the trimmings. Not just a comfortable restaurant, they have screens showing sport and a pool table outside. Great to have them back. Oratori 9, Portals Nous. Tel: 711 013 480

GABY Restaurant on the beach in Peguera has an exceptional 11.95 euro Menu del Dia throughout the day. Although offering a choice of 13 starters and mains I tend to always start with their delicious fish soup followed by grilled sole. Also tapas, vegetarian options and full menu to suit all. Spacious long sunny terrace with relaxing panoramic sea views.

The lighthouse situated in the old part of Port Adriano, is a long-time favorite offering a comprehensive menu of excellent fresh fish. Their fabulous 15 euro All-day Menu del Dia. Checkout December’s excellent menu with delicious options for all. Large spacious terrace dining, that remains remarkably warm even in the most inclement weather with white tablecloth and linen service. Dining with peaceful views of the port. Good quality fish and I highly recommend their fish soup and John Dory! Tel: 971 232 676

Dolphins Portals has a highly popular daily menu, and as ever is renowned for its exceptional Sunday Carvery. Every Thursday they will be celebrating 40 years of their house special Peppered Steak Crazy Dolphin. Unmissable treat. Costa d’en Blanes roundabout. Reduced seating so call to reserve Tel: 971676449.

Sadly, we bid au revoir to the Merchants Steak and Grill, who is now closed till spring. Watch this space for its reopening.

Do cut out today’s page of outstanding restaurants. Something for all pockets, each recommended. Support our local businesses and take a rest from shopping and washing up!