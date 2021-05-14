So, rules relaxing means we now have all day terrace dining until 22.30 all week. Thus, encouraging more restaurants to open, and a wide range of terraces offering outstanding food await. If you fancy a tasty meal at home, there are still a wide variety of delicious takeaway options. On request, some delivering to your home. Either way, these special restaurants offer a wide variety of outstanding food for all tastes and pockets, both terrace dining and gourmet takeaway. Best phone to reserve!

WELCOME BACK TO THE SECRET GARDEN IN PORTALS NOUS

Who is now open every day from noon, serving lunch and dinner in their large sunny secret garden at the back. Always a delightful place to relax and enjoy good food and warm service. Especially family friendly. As from today their famous barbeque will be open from 13hr at the weekend. Room for walk-ins but suggest you reserve. 711 013 480

BISTRO 49 IN EL TORO

With covered seating (at the furthest end by the roundabout) Offers a delicious 16.80 euros lunch menu from 13hr-16hr: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, includes the delicious option of cod loin in prawn, mussel and mushroom sauce. Evening menu till 21.30hr Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, starting from 21.90euro for two courses. Plus extensive a la carte. Checkout this week’s exciting menu online. Their excellent full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Tel: 971 234 168/666999018.

RAFT 19 BISTRO

Paseo Cala Gamba 19, Delivery to Soller in evenings. Outside seating and Takeaway with a panoramic sea view. Innovative cuisine by outstanding New Zealand Chef Murray who loves changing his specials, insisting on only using the highest quality ingredients. Checkout their website for this weekend’s outstanding menu. www.raft19bistro.com. Takeaway collection Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 12hr to 16:30. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299.

THE CROWS NEST IN CALA MAYOR

Serving tasty daily menu of the day starting from 15 euros (changing daily). If you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa with lovely sea views, look no further than this gem. Owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple offering steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialties from their homeland. Interesting and creative menu. Tucked away below Japanese restaurant Wabisuke: 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705.

A MA MAISON IN SANTA CATALINA

An offer you can’t refuse. A perfectly cooked meal in the comfort of your home. Widely acclaimed gourmet chef, Saloua will cook whatever takes your fancy. Just call her to discuss what you would like her to create for you. If you feel like lamb, she could suggest a creative twist, as with any fish dish. She offers delivery within a reasonable radius of Palma. Tel: 634 906 941.

MONKEY STEAKHOUSE AND PIZZA IN CALANOVA

Their pretty terrace is open again from Thursday to Sunday offering an innovative menu of freestyle cooking, gourmet pizzas and sumptuous sizzling grills, together with their usual helpful service. Vegetarian friendly and gluten free options. Their outstanding chopped liver pate available to order! Checkout their facebook website for full menu. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar. From 13hr. Last orders 15.30hr. Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939

THE LIGHTHOUSE

Comfortable covered dining in the old part of Port Adriano. Quality outstandingly cooked fresh fish. Terrace dining with a beautiful view of the port is a long-time favorite offering a beautifully cooked comprehensive menu and A la Carte. outstanding value. I highly recommend their John Dory !. Their outstanding value All-day Menu del Dia 15 euros weekdays and 18 euros at weekends 971 232 676

THE FRENCH COFFEE SHOP

For decades this popular coffee shop has been serving quality breakfasts and snacks on it’s a large covered terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) known island wide for its outstanding bakery. Ideal for in house dining, picnics and boat trips. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savory quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. The spit roast chicken certainly the best I have ever tasted. open 8hr to 13hr Closed Sundays Tel: 678 371 419.

MESON SON CALIU

Covered Terrace seating. Great Spanish food. Open every day from midday. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality Menu Del Dia. Saturday’s special menu at 18.50 euros is extremely popular. This week, I enjoyed a delicious goat’s cheese salad big enough for two and well-cooked quality steak. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. With reduced seating, best reserve Tel: 971680086.

CHEZ NOUS IN PALMA

Freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. Al La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including a traditional hearty French Onion soup. From 13h to 20hr. Check the website. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.

