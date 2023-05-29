He runs the kitchen of the restaurant that raised his father Juan Mari Arzak, one of the creators of the new Basque cuisine movement, to the altars of gastronomy. Elena Arzak (San Sebastián, 53 years old) has taken the reins and the legacy of her 80-year-old father, who continues to go to Alto de Miracruz every day to see what is cooking in the family restaurant with three Michelin stars and others so many Repsol suns.

where to have breakfast

1. The Madame has a brunch very complete and rich. The kitchen is run by the New York chef Kevin Patricio, who proposes on weekends, and for 28 euros, a repertoire of dishes, from eggs benedict or rancheros, to the croque madame sandwich, the La Gilda hamburger, pancakes, churros or fruits. Address: San Bartolomé 35, San Sebastián. Tel. 943 444 269.

A place to have an aperitif

2. The appetizer you have to take it in the Ganbara, where everything is very good and they are quick to serve. I like the quality of your cooking and the speed. It is a benchmark in the old part of San Sebastián, and you can eat from all kinds of skewers, from gildas, salad, tartlets… It is always a hit. Address: San Jerónimo, 21, San Sebastián. Tel. 943 422 575.

Where to eat

3. A classic that does not disappoint is Rekondo, where you have to pay attention to the seasonal starters —pochas with veal snouts in their sauce, or grilled asparagus, langoustine tail and their consommé— prepared by Iñaki Arrieta, and his impressive chop. For dessert, the white chocolate millefeuille, orange coulis and passion fruit sorbet are mandatory. I like to celebrate things in this house. In addition, the winery is unique, one of the best there is. Address: Igeldo Pasealekua, 57, San Sebastián. Tel. 943 212 907.

A coffee or sweet in the afternoon

4. An idyllic location, overlooking the bay, It is the Café de la Concha, where you can take both salty and sweet. And the views are wonderful, there is no other place like it. Address: Paseo de la Concha s/n, San Sebastián. Tel. 943 473 600.

Where to have a drink

5. He Whiskey Museum It is a classic in the city and one of the most special places to have a drink. He has thousands of different bottles of whiskey. Address: Alameda del Blvd., 5, San Sebastián. Tel. 943 426 478.

6. I also like La Gintonería, in the Gros neighborhood, where every time I go I ask for something different, from a gin and tonic to a cocktail. Address: Zabaleta, 6, San Sebastian. Tel. 943 271 912.

where to dine

7. In Urola House. Everything that is eaten there has a lot of identity, it is prepared with precision, and both Pablo Loureiro and Begoña Arenas are great hosts. On the menu there is always a seasonal product —such as the spring stew (peas, broad beans, asparagus, xixas and new potato) with slices of Iberian ham and egg yolk, the spring xixa scrambled eggs (perretxikos) made at low temperature, or grilled teardrop peas with egg yolk, ham broth and spring onion toffee—, fish, meat and shellfish. Address: Fermín Calbetón, San Sebastián. Tel. 943 4 41 371.

A product to buy in the market

8. My great hobby is visiting the markets, both that of La Bretxa (Boulevard Zumardia, 3) as the one of San Martin (Urbieta, 9), where there are always fresh products from the farmhouses. And I like to pay close attention to the fish that are in season, which is what I buy the most. I am in love with fish.

A gastronomic ‘souvenir’

9. A canned tuna, those of Serrats are very goodwhich are made in Bermeo, or the chilli peppers from Ibarra, a txakoli or a cheese is Idiazabal. They are a success.