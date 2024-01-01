Chef Ignacio Mattos at the door of his restaurant Altro Paradiso in New York, in a photo provided by the establishment.

Ignacio Mattos was born 43 years ago in Uruguay and in 2003 he arrived in New York, a city that he conquered and for which he was conquered. He owns four restaurants and a hotel. Estela, with a decade behind him, became an icon of New York and was followed by Altro Paradiso, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Soho where Mattos eats three times a week, Lodi and, most recently, Corner Bar, inside the elegant Nine Orchard hotel in Chinatown. This is your essential gastronomic guide to getting around New York and trying cuisine from around the world.

For breakfast

OCAFE It's a neighborhood place for locals and my stop before or after going to Union Square Market. They have a cheese bread and a frittata very rich. Address: 482 6th Ave. AND Whole coffee It's where I stop to have an espresso and have informal meetings. Address: 146 Elizabeth Street.

To have an aperitif

we create I gave it with the idea of ​​providing a more European experience and we take such care of the aesthetics that it ends up starring in all the photos. It has a simple and accessible offering, Italian-inspired, and is in the heart of Rockefeller Center, in front of the iconic Christmas tree. Address: 1 Rockefeller Plaza.

Where to eat or dine

I like Mr. Pepe because it is the noblest idea of ​​Italian-American cuisine. A family place, originally from Calabria, near JFK airport, with dishes from 6 to 36 euros approximately. Address: Newark, 844 McCarter Hwy. My favorite Japanese is Shion 69 Leonard Street. He has a Michelin star and is from a friend who I have seen evolve over the last few years. He worked at Saito for a long time and now he is doing very interesting things. His omakase menu costs 433 euros. Address: 69 Leonard Street.

A place that is gaining a lot of relevance is Libertine. Max, their chef, was previously a sommelier and they offer good service in a casual atmosphere with simple and well-focused cuisine with dishes starting at 15 euros. Address: 684 Greenwich St. To have ramen, my favorite dish to go with my 12 year old son, the best in the entire city is served at Okiboru House of Tsukemen. It is a very informal place, but absolutely delicious and they have two ramen options with prices between 12 and 20 euros. Address: 117 Orchard St. And to try a delicious Lebanese you have to go to Nabila's in Brooklyn where you can try bites starting at 3 euros. Address: 248 Court St.

Places to have a drink

I recommend going to Bemelmans Bar because it is a capsule of sophistication, live music, murals, design and brings together a unique New York scene. Address: 35 E 76th St. The drinks cost from 15 euros. Also in Parcelle, next to Corner Bar, for its spectacular selection of wine in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Address: 135 Division St. Something more casual is Fanelli and has an interesting mix of locals and tourists. Address: 94 Prince St.

Shops to take home a gastronomic 'souvenir'

The bookstore Kitchen, Art & Letters It is a bubble of gastronomy books from A to Z. Address: 1435 Lexington Ave. There is another place called John Derian with a good selection of objects for the home: from ceramics, antiques, fabrics to furniture. Address: 6 East Second Street. And my favorite market right now is Essex Street Market, because it has fun and good things to eat or buy. Address: 88 Essex St.

