He has been in Ibiza for 13 years, where he arrived after having accumulated experience in different corners of the planet. He assures that he is a pioneer in bringing haute cuisine to the island, where together with the businessman Antonio Gallart, he directs the gastronomic project of Es Tragón, which in 2019 received its first Michelin star —the first in Ibiza—. The restaurant has its own garden and is 100% focused on sustainability and self-sufficiency. They make their sausages, cold cuts and breads, have their composting area and make homemade cheese with fig leaf rennet. In addition, and following the same philosophy, they prepare various types of vinegar, recover marginal plants endemic to the island with the help of the Biotechnological Garden and the biologist Joan Planells, and work hand in hand with the Archaeological Museum of Eivissa and Formentera to recover historical recipes. of civilizations that have passed through Ibiza.

Álvaro Sanz (Madrid, 40 years old) trained at the El Cenador de Salvador cooking school, later in the kitchens of Juan José Castillo, Santi Santamaría, Martín Berasategui, Juan Mari Arzak and Alfonso Laccarino, among others. He worked in Mexico and Italy before heading to New York to work at Joël Robuchon’s Atelier. On his return, he passed through the kitchens of Zaranda, Azurmendi and DiverXO.

where to have breakfast

1. I like to have honest things for breakfast and for that I recommend Hostal La Torre, with a cliff overlooking the Mediterranean, from where you can see dolphins. It is a magical place. With natural juices, fruit salads and sobrasada and egg toasts. Address: Ctra. Cap Negret, 25, Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza. Tel. 971 342 271.

A place to have an aperitif

2. S´illa des Bosc, in Cala Conta, one of the prettiest on the island. You can have a typical Ibizan dish such as fried octopus while looking at the sea, with a good beer or wine. Address: Carretera de Cala Conta, s/n, Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Ibiza. Tel. 971 806 161.

Where to eat

3. In Can Pujol, where they offer a kitchen with traditional dishes on the island such as bullit de peix, grilled fish and shellfish or lobster stews, or fried fish roe. It also offers rice. Address: Carrer des Caló, 112, Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Ibiza. Telephone: 971 341 407.

A coffee or sweet in the afternoon

4. Bar Anita, in San Carlos, a classic, where you can have some Ibizan herbs or a flared —one of the most popular desserts on the island, consisting of a fresh goat or sheep cheese tart on shortcrust pastry, with a filling to which chopped mint leaves are added— or a greixonera —a bread pudding or pudding—. Address: Barri San Carlos, s/n, Sant Carles de Peralta, Ibiza. Tel. 971 335 090.

Where to have a drink

5. In the bustling city, especially in summer. In Calm, seeing the city at sunset, with the wall, the Dalt Vila in the background, and observing the entry of ships at the dock. It is the ideal place to have a drink. Address: Puerto Deportivo Ibiza Nueva, Paseo Juan Carlos I, s/n, Ibiza. Tel. 971 595 595.

where to dine

5. In the restaurant Es Ventalla restaurant with almost 40 years of life, where the chef Pepe [José Miguel Bonet], reinterprets the dishes of Ibizan cuisine. It offers some dishes with product and some a little more complex, plenty of technique. Address: Carrer de Cervantes, 22, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza. Tel. 699 846 854.

6. Another special place is the UNIC restaurant, whose kitchen is run by the French chef David Grussaute, who comes from Alain Ducasse’s school, and is doing interesting things, like cooking with products from the island, including Posidonia. Address: Carrer de les Begònies, 18, Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Ibiza Tel. 660 592 285.

Posidonia Dashi dish with red shrimp from Ibiza, in an image provided by the UNIC restaurant.

A product to buy in the market

7. The Ibiza food market is an experience to go on a summer morning, where you can find products from the sea and the land, and you can find some gems. Address: Carrer de Canaries, 5A, Ibiza. Tel. 971 302 944.

A gastronomic ‘souvenir’

8. Ibizan herbs and spicy sobrasada.