The project, promoted by the English health service, plans to insert prevention messages on underwear labels

To increase the capillary diffusion of the correct rules and information to prevent cancer, the NHS, the English health service, in collaboration with a chain of shops has proposed to include bra and boxer labels anti-cancer prevention messages, recalling for example breast self-examination or testicular control. The news was reported by Adnkronos Salute which received the comment of Saverio Cinieri, president of the Association of Italian Oncologists (Aiom): «It is an excellent initiative. Any stimulus to primary prevention is welcome, because it is always talked about but in reality self-examination is not so widespread, especially among males, for whom the important check during the military visit with compulsory military service has also failed. For this reason, like Aiom, we are ready to launch a similar initiative and to welcome companies willing to carry it out on their underwear». See also Eat raw fish safely: how to do it at home (and at the restaurant)

The importance of male prevention Particular attention, according to the oncologist, should be paid to males who are less prone to preventive checks and self-examination. «Kids don’t go to the family doctor, they don’t examine themselves, and today we notice an increase in testicular tumors often due to causes that could have been avoided. Unfortunately in all western countries theincrease in breast and testicular cancers basically increasing. And in Italy, especially in the South, the rate of participation in screening programs is very low, so they must therefore be intensified. And let’s keep in mind – he observes – that all the oncological prevention programs now contemplated in the Lea concern, coincidentally, the apparatus ‘contained’ in the briefs» Cinieri points out.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#communicate #cancer #prevention #bras #boxers