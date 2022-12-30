A little over a week ago, an entire country stopped at the “thousand euros” that the Children of San Ildefonso repeated tirelessly. Their faces will reappear with the

Child Lottery in just seven days. On this occasion, the melodic tone of the draw will be completely different, but if something will not change, it will be the pictures that the administrations will give us: hugs, an infinity of laughter and tears, but above all, some stories that will warm the heart.

On January 6th we will be part of how happiness will flood the country. A day in which the most needy families will see the light at the end of the tunnel and numerous mortgages will be settled forever. Although they probably

Children’s Lottery prizes They will not make their followers millionaires, they predict a 180-degree turn in the lives of the lucky ones.

This raffle will close Christmas with a second chance for those who were not successful in the first attempt. Thus, with the arrival of the Three Wise Men for the little ones, the adults will have their gaze fixed on the screen from 12:00 noon, at which time the drums will rotate for thirty minutes. Although many already accumulate a good collection of tenths at home, the least farsighted will have to come back in the few days ahead. From THE TRUTH you can

locate the numbers of the Children’s Lottery to know in which administration the one you want is located.

After the celebrations for the rain of money, the most desired moment arrives: collecting the prize. Although it is usual to go directly to the administration, in some cases it will be necessary to go to the bank to make the deposit. Everything will depend on the amount won, so if your prize involves collecting it in a bank, you are in luck, it is synonymous that you have been one of the great winners.

Administration or bank?



As of January 7, one day after the draw is held, the prize obtained can be claimed. That day, various questions arise about the place where the payment is made, which will vary depending on the amount of the payment. To better understand the topic, we can divide the awards into three categories:

-Minor prizes: amounts less than 2,000 euros per tenth. To collect it, you can go to any lottery administration in the country just by presenting the original ticket.

-Intermediate prizes: All amounts that are equal to or greater than 2,000 euros and that have a maximum amount less than or equal to 40,000 euros per tenth. In this range are those prizes that have to be collected in an associated bank: Abanca, Sabadell, BBVA, Caixa Bank, Caja Sur, Cajamar, Ibercaja, Kutxabank and Unicaja. Payment will be made by check or bank transfer, at personal choice, without the need to open an account in that bank.

Going to the bank is not synonymous with retention by the Treasury. In this group, the amount won will not be applied 20% by the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT). Thus, only the requirements demanded by the bank will have to be met to collect the prize of the Children’s Lottery.

-Greater prizes: The great raffle prizes belong to this group, those that exceed 40,000 euros. The steps to follow are similar to the previous ones: you must go to the bank with the tenth and the corresponding identification. However, in these cases the Treasury does interfere and seizes 20%. A deduction that will be noted in the final income, but that will not hinder either the celebrations or the dreams that will come true thanks to this January 6th.