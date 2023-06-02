The Live-Actions of series, animated films or videogames, have become tapes that have achieved great popularity in recent times, therefore, the film of the doll most famous in the world, ‘Barbie’, could not be missing.

Millions of people around the world have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the Barbie Live Action 2023a film that will be available in theaters globally in a few weeks.

The movie was directed by Greta Gerwinand stars Margot Robbie and ryan goslingwho have caused that the expectations of the cinematographic tape go more and more in increase.

The plot of the movie is that “After being kicked out of Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.”

Some of the actors who will be part of the cast of ‘Barbie‘ are Dua Lipa, Simu Liu and Issa Rae.

It should be noted that the Barbie movie will be available on the screens of any cinema in Mexico next friday july 21being the rooms of Cinepolis and Cinemex the main chains.

The ticket sales for Barbie 2023 they will start a day before the premierethat is, on Thursday July 20th directly in box officeor if you prefer, you can make your purchase online from the website from the cinema of your choice or, from the application official that is acquired in the store of your mobile phone, App Store or Play Store.

