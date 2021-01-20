On November 10, Xbox Series X and Xbox series S, Microsoft’s next-generation consoles. With them came a generational leap as necessary as expected, in addition to an offer for all audiences. Xbox Series S became a perfect console to play Xbox Game Pass, even assuming a consistent alternative if you came from Xbox One X, as we talked about in the comparison between Xbox One X and Xbox Series S.

But many of us were wishing buy Xbox series X to make the leap “in a big way”, and never better said, since the great bet of Microsoft’s next-gen is Xbox Series X, an incredibly powerful console with enormous possibilities. But Xbox Series X has generated so much expectation that the few units that opened in stock were sold out in minutes, even today every time a store opens the purchase of some units these are sold out instantly, giving us great hope for health and the future of Xbox in our territory.

Where to buy Xbox Series X? Stores with stock

The truth is that today no stores have available Xbox Series X stockMany of them have not been able to replace the initial stock after the amount of reservations that have been presented before their sale, and those that have been able to replace some of the stock have seen it vanish in a matter of minutes.

However, we bring you a List of the main sellers where to buy Xbox Series X in Spain, which we will update as soon as one of them receives stock.

The logical thing is to think that little by little the stock of these stores It grows as Microsoft manufactures new consoles to cover the lack of supply and overcome the initial impact, but in the meantime, we can only wait. We recommend that you keep this entry in mind to see possible changes and be a lucky buyer!

List of stores where to buy Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X | S prices in Mexico and other Latin American countries

And you, do you already have Xbox Series X in your possession or are you still waiting for new units? Feel free to tell us about it in the comments.