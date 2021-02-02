On November 10, Xbox Series X and Xbox series S, Microsoft’s next-generation consoles. With them came a generational leap as necessary as expected, in addition to an offer for all audiences. Xbox Series X has become in its own right the most enthusiastic option for gamers, offering a visual quality never before seen on a console, being the most powerful console that exists today.

However, many users are looking for a cheaper option to make the leap to the new generation of consoles, and that is where the game comes on the board. buy Xbox Series S. Microsoft’s entry-level console becomes the perfect console to play Xbox Game Pass, even assuming a consistent alternative if you came from Xbox One X, as we discussed in the comparison between Xbox One X and Xbox Series S. But Like its older sister, the Xbox Series S stock is very limited.

Where to buy Xbox Series S? Stores with stock

The truth is that today there are no stores that have available stock of Xbox Series SExcept for the Microsoft Store. Many of them have not been able to replenish the initial stock after the amount of reservations that have been presented before its sale, and those that have been able to replenish some stock have seen it vanish in a matter of minutes.

However, we bring you a List of the main sellers where to buy Xbox Series S in Spain, which we will update as soon as one of them receives stock.

The logical thing is to think that little by little the stock of these stores It grows as Microsoft manufactures new consoles to cover the lack of supply and overcome the initial impact, but in the meantime, we can only wait. We recommend that you keep this entry in mind to see possible changes and be a lucky buyer!

List of stores where to buy Xbox Series S

And you, do you already have Xbox Series S in your possession or are you still waiting for new units? Feel free to tell us about it in the comments.