Smartphone brand Realme continues to set trends, with its newest flagship phone, the Realme 12 Pro+. This device, recognized for its excellent price-quality ratio, is now available at a surprisingly affordable price on Amazon.

Currently, the Realme 12 Pro+ is can be purchased for only $8,199 on Amazona price that positions it as a highly attractive option for those looking for a high-end phone without breaking the bank.

He Realme 12 Pro+ comes equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage internal, offering smooth performance and an unparalleled multitasking experience. Your heart is a processor Snapdragon 7S Gen 2designed to handle everything from daily tasks to demanding games and applications with ease.

The 6.7 inch screen of the Realme 12 Pro+ with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate provides sharp images and vibrant colors. This feature not only improves the visual quality of multimedia content, but also offers a smooth and pleasant user experience when browsing and playing games.

One of the strong points of this device is its 5000mAh battery, which guarantees long hours of use without worrying about running out of power. In addition, its 67W fast charging capacity allows the phone to be ready to use in no time, ideal for users with active and constantly on-the-go lifestyles.

For photography enthusiasts, the Realme 12 Pro+ offers a versatile and advanced camera system. Includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 64MP telephoto portrait camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. These features allow you to capture high-quality images and videos in various conditions and scenarios.

The design of Realme 12 Pro+ does not go unnoticed. Inspired by the manufacture of luxury watches, its elegant and sophisticated aesthetics make it an object of desire. This device combines style and functionality, providing a premium experience at an affordable price.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is an irresistible option for Mexican consumers who are looking for the best in mobile technology without paying a fortune. With performance, advanced features and elegant design.