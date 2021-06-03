Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is expected to launch later today at 2PM UK time (6AM Pacific, 9AM Eastern) on June 3rd, 2021. Obviously, we’re all aware of the state of the graphics card market right now, so all we can do is suggest places that might have stock if you happen to check them at the right time. De todas formas, our RTX 3080 Ti review shows that this card is neck-and-neck with the more expensive RTX 3090, making it a far better option for most people – although the original RTX 3080 continues to offer much better value overall. In this article, we’ll share the best places in the US and UK to pick up your new RTX 3080 Ti.

So why is this card so hotly anticipated? Put simply, it provides around 10 to 15 percent better performance than the RTX 3080 while costing less than the RTX 3090 – the latter of which is now only really useful if you can make use of its 24GB of VRAM or the weighty heatsink on the 3090 Founders Edition. More importantly though, it’s another high-end graphics card in a market where these are simply impossible to find, so the prospect of any new stock is still quite tempting if you can afford the high asking price.

All that is to say that this card is expected to go fast, so here’s what you need to know – and the web pages you should probably bookmark!

Where can you buy the RTX 3080 Ti in the UK? You can buy the RTX 3080 Ti from a range of major US and UK retailers, which we’ve summarized in a handy table below. Stock is expected to sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren’t able to order from your normal favorite store.

Where can you buy the RTX 3080 Ti in the US? The RTX 3080 Ti is available from a wide range of major stores, which we’ve summarized in a handy table below. Stock is expected to sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren’t able to order from your normal go-to!

How fast is the RTX 3080 Ti? The RTX 3080 Ti is generally 10 to 15 per cent faster than the RTX 3080 at 4K, with smaller margins at lower resolutions and higher margins in RT titles. From a GTX 1080 Ti or earlier you’ll often see more than a doubling of frame-rate, although this does change on a per-game basis. For more details, check our RTX 3080 Ti review. The RTX 3080 Ti’s closest AMD competitors are the flagship RX 6900 XT and the much more reasonably priced RX 6800 XT, which alongside the RXT 3080 serve as the best alternatives to the 3080 Ti. Generally, the 3080 Ti outperforms the RX 6900 XT, with severe advantages for Nvidia in RT titles, but there are some games that the AMD flagship beats the 3080 Ti in. It’s also worth bearing in mind that the 6900 XT is $ 200 cheaper than the 3080 Ti, although this is based on MSRPs that haven’t reflected the actual market for some time now!

What’s the RTX 3080 Ti price? Nvidia’s official recommended retail prices for the RTX 3080 start at $ 1200 / £ 1050 / € 1200. Custom models are likely to cost (significantly) more due to the incredible untapped demand for high-end graphics cards right now, although the makers of those cards will point to the inclusion of factory overclocking to boost performance, more ports, beefier heatsinks or other additions as an explanation for the price.

What are the specs of the RTX 3080 Ti? Despite looking outwardly like the RTX 3080, the RTX 3080 Ti much more closely resembles the RTX 3090 when you look at the specs. All three cards are based around the GA102 GPU, with the 3090 getting a fully-unlocked version, the 3080 Ti a slightly cut down model and the 3080 some distance below that. RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 2080 Ti RTX 2080 1080 Ti GPU GA102 GA102 GA102 TU102 TU104 GP102 CUDA cores 10496 10240 8704 4352 2944 3584 VRAM 24GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 11GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 11GB GDDR5X Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 352-bit 256-bit 352-bit Bandwidth 936GB / s 912GB / s 760GB / s 616GB / s 448GB / s 484GB / s Boost Clock 1695MHz 1665MHz 1710MHz 1545MHz 1800MHz 1582MHz TDP 350W 350W 320W 250W 225W 250W Die Size 628mmtwo 628mmtwo 628mmtwo 754mmtwo 545mmtwo 471mmtwo Transistors 28B 28B 28B 18.6B 13.6B 11.8B

Are pre-built RTX 3080 Ti desktop PCs available in the UK? There are a range of UK and US retailers with RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards available who will build an RTX 3080 Ti desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege – and your computer won’t arrive as early – but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves.

Are pre-built RTX 3080 Ti desktop PCs available in the US? There are a range of American system integrators that can take care of the hard work of building a high-end gaming rig with the RTX 3080 Ti and sending it to your door. Here are some of our absolute faves.