Nvidia’s new RTX 3060 graphics card is now just hours away from retail availability, with orders allowed from 5PM UK time (9AM Pacific / 12PM Eastern) on February 25th, 2021. Our RTX 3060 review shows that Nvidia’s promise of RTX 2070 performance at $ 330 / £ 300 is fulfilled and even exceeded in some games, so expect a lot of demand for the new graphics cards. In this article, we’ll share the best places in the US and UK to pick up your new RTX 3060.

So why is this card so hotly anticipated? Put simply, it brings the advancements of Nvidia’s bleeding-edge Ampere GPUs like the RTX 3070 and 3080 down to a properly mainstream price point, while still offering more than enough performance for the 1080p screens that are the most popular amongst gamers. If you’re building an entry-level to mid-range rig, this is a great choice with a good degree of future-proofing, thanks to HDMI 2.1 support, 12GB of VRAM and DLSS / RT capabilities. It’s also significantly cheaper than AMD’s competing RX 6800, which doesn’t have a DLSS alternative and may not be as competitive in RT performance.

All that is to say that this card is expected to go fast, even though Nvidia has claimed that a greater number of cards will be available and miners will find the card less appetizing, so here’s what you need to know – and the web pages you should probably bookmark!

Where can you buy the RTX 3060 in the UK? You can buy the RTX 3060 from a range of major US and UK retailers, which we’ve summarized in a handy table below. Stock is expected to sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren’t able to order from your normal favorite store.

Where can you buy the RTX 3060 in the US? The RTX 3060 is available from a wide range of major stores, which we’ve summarized in a handy table below. Stock is expected to sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren’t able to order from your normal go-to!

How fast is the RTX 3060? The RTX 3060 is generally between 70 to 85 per cent as fast as the excellent RTX 3060 Ti, for a little over 80 per cent of the cost, based on our tests at 1080p, 1440p and 4K. From a GTX 1060 or GTX 1070, you’ll normally see a near-doubling of frame-rate, although this does change on a per-game basis. For more details, check our RTX 3060 review. Overall though, the reasonable price to performance ratio and attractively low price suggests that the card is likely to join our round-up of the best graphics cards. The RTX 3060’s closest AMD competitors are expected to be the RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT, which are likely to be unveiled on March 3rd at AMD’s third “Big Navi” graphics event. Of course, we don’t have any idea of ​​performance just yet, so you’ll have to stay tuned for our coverage closer to that time!

What’s the RTX 3060 price? Nvidia’s official recommended retail prices for the RTX 3060 start at $ 330 / £ 300 / € 330. This could increase depending on the retailer and the specification of the card, as custom versions from other partners may receive some factory overclocking to boost performance, more ports or other additions.

Are pre-built RTX 3060 desktop PCs available in the UK? There are a range of UK and US retailers with RTX 3060 graphics cards available who will build an RTX 3060 desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege – and your computer won’t arrive as early – but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves.

Are pre-built RTX 3060 desktop PCs available in the US? There are a range of American system integrators that can take care of the hard work of building a high-end gaming rig and sending it to your door. Here are some of our absolute faves.