Motorola has managed to stand out with its most recent launch: the Moto G34 5G. This mid-range device offers features typical of high-end phones, but at an affordable price, attracting those looking for quality without compromising their budget.

He Moto G34 5G surprising from the first glance. With a 6.5 inch screen and ab of 1600 x 720 pixels, this device promises a high-quality viewing experience. The real jewel in the crown is its 120Hz refresh rate, which provides exceptionally smooth browsing and viewing, ideal for mobile gaming and multimedia content consumption.

This new Motorola model is not far behind in terms of performance. Equipped with a Octa-Core Snapdragon 695 5G processor and an impressive capacity 16GB of RAM, the Moto G34 5G guarantees agile operation and efficient. Plus, its 256GB internal storage provides generous space for all your apps, photos and videos.

The battery of the Moto G34 5G is also a strong point, with a 5000 mAh capacity which ensures all-day duration with moderate use. This makes it an ideal companion for those who are constantly on the go and need a device that won’t leave them stranded.

In the photographic section, the Moto G34 5G does not disappoint. His 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology allows you to capture sharp and vibrant images in various lighting conditions. Whether day or night, the photos taken with this device have a remarkable quality, comparable to that of higher-end phones.

The most attractive thing about the Moto G34 5G is, without a doubt, its price. Available for only $4,999 pesos in the Motorola virtual store, this device offers exceptional value for money. It is an irresistible option for those looking for a next-generation smartphone without spending a fortune.

The Moto G34 5G can be purchased directly from the Motorola virtual store. With its powerful hardware, impressive display and advanced photography capabilities, it is positioned as an exceptional choice for the most demanding users looking for value in their mobile device.