The teams of Rayados and Rayadas de Monterrey They continue their preparation for what will be the next Closing Tournament 2023.
The directors of both clubs know that they are all a family, so now the Puma brand has launched the innovative idea of the same shirt for both categories.
This alternate kit has drawn attention for its color, where the purple tone stands out, in addition to the fluorescent pink colors that appear throughout the shirt. Other details that stand out and contrast is the black that appears on the neck and sleeves.
On the back of the shirt it has a black color, while the sponsorships are white.
Where to buy and how much does this shirt cost?
These t-shirts are available in all stores Cougar, both physical and on the internet page; Likewise, the shirts are also sold in the main department stores in the country.
The replica shirt has a cost that is around $1599 pesosthe replica version, while the one used by footballers, has drying technology and is exactly the one used by players, it is worth around $2399 pesos.
Through social networks, users have shown their approval for the shirt, since they mention that it shows off bright colors that contrast correctly. With this, Monterrey and Puma make it clear that they are on the same path through sport.
