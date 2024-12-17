In Christmas There are two completely opposite styles that the same person can wear without any problem. The first, suitable for parties and celebrations, featuring authentic ‘great looks’ full of sequins, glitter, transparencies and any other gala trend, such as velvet or more sober colors. The second, however, is a much more relaxed and comfortable ‘mood’, completely removed from excess and with much more casual clothes, such as christmas sweaters How fashionable they have become in recent years.

These, also known as ‘ugly sweaters’, have been used for more than 50 years and even Lady Di herself wore one of the most iconic designs of all time, a red model decorated with several white sheep and one black from the Warm and Wonderful brand that was auctioned last year. After her, many famous people like Chiara Ferragni, Jennifer Lopez or Kate Middleton have joined this trend.

Chiara Ferragni is one of the famous people who has Christmas sweaters in her closet.



But that’s not all and Christmas sweaters have up to one day on the calendar, the ‘National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day’which is always celebrated on the third Friday of December and therefore, this 2024 takes place on the 20th. On this day, everyone must wear their Christmas sweater. The best thing is that there are a large number of models at a very good price and they can be combined with practically everything.

C&A Christmas sweater, 13.99 euros

This C&A Christmas sweater for less than 15 euros features the most iconic color of Christmas, red. In addition, it is decorated with tassels and a two-tone black and white print that give it that special touch.









Kiabi Christmas sweater, 13 euros

This other Kiabi Christmas sweater is very original. In navy blue, it has a very Christmassy print on the front, with gifts, borders and a doll with a Santa hat, scarf and sunglasses.

Flying Tiger Christmas sweater, 16 euros

Also with the most iconic Christmas colors, this green and red model has a very original decoration, with a reindeer and a Santa Claus doll.

Shein Christmas sweater, 12.32 euros

This other model is one of the most elegant. It is white and red and decorated with a print of reindeer, hearts and snowflakes.

Tezenis Christmas sweater, 22.99 euros

This Tezenis model is unisex, perfect to share with your partner or friend. Red in color, it has a white border print and a bear on which you can also read ‘Merry Xmas’, which means ‘Merry Christmas’.

Lefties Christmas sweater, 9.09 euros

The Inditex brand has one of the cheapest Christmas sweaters in its catalog, for less than 10 euros. It is a green model decorated with a print of the iconic Mickey Mouse doll with Christmas lights.

Lidl Christmas sweater, 7.99 euros

Finally, the cheapest model on the list, this green sweater with white print from Lidl.