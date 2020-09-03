According to Donald Trump, the forces that are supposed to prevent him from being re-elected as US President are immense. In a 40-minute interview with US TV broadcaster Fox News, Trump put forward these conspiracy theories – about the nationwide “Black Lives Matter” protests, but above all about his challenger for the office of President, Joe Biden. He attacked aggressively.

It was at least to be assumed that Trump did not come up with all of these theories himself. Now the “Washington Post” reportsthat the theories originated months ago.

Specifically, there are these three conspiracy theories:

A plane full of gangsters was on its way to the Republican convention

Some “very stupid rich people” are funding protests in US cities

“Dark forces” control presidential candidate Joe Biden

A few weeks ago, Trump caused a sensation in an HBO interview with crude statements about the corona situation in the USA. At that time it could be understood that Trump had received the information from his health policy advisors. This was particularly evident because he took out three pieces of paper with graphics to support his controversial point of view.

In the case of conspiracy theories, it is not clear how they got into the head or hands of the US President. Only the origin of the rumors can be clearly established.

1. A plane full of gangsters on the way to the Republican Congress:

A participant of his party told Trump that numerous gangsters in dark uniforms were on their way to Washington for the party conference on the plane in which he had traveled. “There were a lot of people on the plane who wanted to cause a lot of damage,” Trump said in a Fox News interview to reporter Laura Ingraham. When asked who told him that, Trump replied: “I’ll tell you another time, it’s still being investigated.”

In fact, according to the Washington Post, there is currently no evidence that anything like that happened on a flight to Washington. However, this theory resembles a rumor that surfaced the net in June. Back then, some people were sure that Antifa members would be sent to their cities to disturb the peace.

A man from Boise, Idaho wrote on Facebook on June 1st: “Prepare for attacks in the city and in populated areas. At least a dozen men stepped Boise off a plane that came in from Seattle, clad in black from top to bottom. One had a tattoo on his arm that said ‘Antifa America’. ”The post is said to have been shared more than 4,000 times.

On the same day, the local sheriff’s office announced that there was no evidence to support the rumor. This post was only shared 718 times on social networks.

One of these rumors was once again prominently circulated last week by Kentucky’s Republican Senator Rand Paul. He spoke of the fact that demonstrators confronted him at the Republican convention. “I promise you that at least some of these people were not from Washington,” the US newspaper “Politico” quotes him.

“They came by plane. They all had fresh new clothes, ”Paul said, without citing any more solid evidence than his alleged observations.

2. Some “very stupid rich people” are funding protests in US cities:

Trump also said in an interview with Fox News that “Black Lives Matter” is a “Marxist organization”. According to him, the money for the protests comes “from some very stupid rich people”. They had no idea that they would “go to the dogs like no one before” if their project were successful – which, of course, in Trump’s opinion, will not happen.

For months there have been rumors on the Internet among Trump supporters that the billionaire investor George Soros, who supports the Democrats financially, is paying for protests against police violence. Right-wing groups have been working on him for years and accuse him of “owning” the Antifa and “Black Lives Matter” groups, as the Washington Post writes.

In fact, an organization Soros founded has financially helped Black Lives Matter in the past. He also admits that openly.

However, the financial support of the fight against police violence in the USA is not its unique selling point. Because music greats like Jay-Z or Beyoncé did just that.

Ultimately, it can be said that the unfounded assumption that Soros would pull the strings in the background and control the world with his money, is one of the main conspiracy theories of the right-wing extremist group “QAnon”.

3. “Dark Forces” control Joe Biden:

In an interview, Trump also specifically accused Biden of being controlled “like a doll” by “dark forces”. When asked who these people should be, Trump replied: “People you’ve never heard of. People in a dark, shadowy world. People who control the streets. “

And this conspiracy theory, too, is one that “QAnon” often uses to stir up mood against Biden. It goes even further: These “dark forces” are Satan-worshiping pedophiles who rule the world – according to the right-wing extremist group, these people are not only George Soros, but also Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. These “people you’ve never heard of”, this ring of pedophiles, are supposed to control Biden. “QAnon” does not provide any evidence.