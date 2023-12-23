Home page World

Presents are being opened inside and it's snowing outside. For many, this will remain an unfulfilled wish in 2023. But it is expected to snow in two regions.

Munich – Every year many people ask themselves whether there will be a white Christmas this time. The forecasts for 2023 looked rather bad for a long time. However, the snow chaos at the beginning of December gave many hope and meteorologists also thought snow was more likely on Christmas Eve at that time. Now, however, things look completely different again. A new weather situation is currently destroying the prospect of a white Christmas almost everywhere.

Disappointing forecast – temperatures too warm for snow at Christmas

At weather.com Georg Haas explains why there is rain instead of snow in many places on Christmas Eve: A low over the Faroe Islands is currently bringing mild Atlantic air to Germany. This means that the temperatures are unusually mild for the time of year. On December 24th, temperatures will be between 6 and 13 degrees.

In the south it is initially dry, but here too it becomes rainy towards the evening. In view of this, it is clear: the snow will not work. Haas comes to the same conclusion: “The winter fairy tale in the lowlands will definitely not work. It's just too warm.”

There will be no white Christmas in large parts of Germany in 2023 either. However, some areas still have a chance. © Ales Utouka/IMAGO

At higher altitudes the chance of a white Christmas is also greater

Mind you, in the lowlands. At higher altitudes in some areas of Germany there is still a chance of a white Christmas. According to the, December 23rd is German Weather Service (DWD) “light to moderate” snowfall is forecast in the high altitudes of the Harz, Erzgebirge, Bavarian Forest and Alps. There could be up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow there. In addition, “in the Saxon mountains it will snow until the evening, sometimes at low altitudes” and there could be up to 30 centimeters of snow there.

It will continue to snow in the Bavarian Forest and the East Saxon mountains on Christmas night, but much less heavily. The DWD predicts one to five centimeters of snow here. It also rains here during the day. Nevertheless, some snow could remain in the two regions at higher altitudes and give the people there a white Christmas.

