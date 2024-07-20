Former president cited the Northeast as an example; he stated that people from the Northeast leave the region and go to the Southeast in search of better living conditions

The former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (20.Jul.2024) that “where there is PT, there is poverty”. He cited the Northeast as an example and stated that people from the Northeast leave the region and go to the Southeast in search of better living conditions.

The statement was made during an event on Icaraí beach, andm Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio. The former head of the Executive spoke alongside the federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ), pre-candidate for mayor of the city.

Bolsonaro was ironic and said that the Northeast should be the best region in the country, since “PT controls the area for over 20 years”.

“The Northeast should be the best region in Brazil, after all, the PT has controlled the region for over 20 years. The choices lead to this state of affairs. Where there is PT, there is hunger, there is poverty […]. Where there is PT, there is no future, no hope, no education”, said the former president.

Watch (at 39min34s):

According to data from IBGEO Poorest state in the country is Maranhão, in the Northeast, with a monthly per capita income of R$969. Compared to the Brazilian average (R$1,848), all 9 northeastern states are below, with an average income equal to or less than R$1,350.

THANK MALAFAIA

At another point in his speech, the former president became emotional when talking about the 2018 stabbing. He said he had many people to thank and mentioned pastor Silas Mafalaia.

“I learned a lot here with the pastor from Rio de Janeiro. Some of you may not like him. He has his flaws, as we all do, but in difficult times he was by my side, without aspiring to any position.”said Bolsonaro.

BOLSONARO: ELECTORAL CANDIDATE

Bolsonaro is traveling through Rio, his main electoral stronghold. On Thursday (18th July), he was in Duque de Caxias at the pre-campaign event of the city’s former mayor. Washington Reis (MDB) – target of a search and seizure operation in the operation investigating fraud in the vaccination card of the former president and his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro. On the same day, he was in the capital for an event in support of the federal deputy’s pre-candidacy Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ).