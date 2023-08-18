Home page politics

The summer peace didn’t last long. As soon as the traffic light ministers wanted to decide something again, the spat started again. But the recent blockade of Lindner’s tax plans is by no means the government’s only construction site.

Berlin – The endless bickering about the heating law should not be repeated – that was the hope of many in the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP. Didn’t work out: there was a scandal at the cabinet meeting. The coalition partners still have to agree on a number of other issues. Economic and social policy is often at stake.

state of the economy: The German economy is in a slump. Unlike in the rest of Europe, it is recovering only poorly from the lows triggered by the Corona crisis and the Ukraine war. How the government can support companies is highly controversial. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) relies on a state-subsidized, lower industrial electricity price until Germany generates more electricity from renewable energies. But Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is not a fan of the concept, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) rejects it. Instead, the FDP relies on tax relief. But the corresponding law did not get through the cabinet this week because family minister Lisa Paus (Greens) opposed it.

Basic child security: The coalition wants to combine state support services for families in a basic child security system and ensure that everyone who is entitled actually gets it. So far, only a small proportion of families have submitted applications. It is disputed whether the services will be expanded – and what that will cost. After months of back and forth between Lindner and Paus, Chancellor Scholz has given a written word of authority. A unified draft law should be available by the end of August. The schedule is shaky.

Traffic light coalition: false peace between governing parties

federal budget: After months of bickering between Lindner and his colleagues, the budget for 2024 has been decided in the cabinet. But that is only a sham peace, because very few are satisfied with the planned cuts. The SPD and the Greens have long been calling for more leeway to either increase taxes for the rich or to tap into the protective shield introduced because of the high energy prices. Lindner categorically excludes both. The draft budget is now in the Bundestag, where usually some things are rearranged. But the same applies here: the debt brake must hold.

Pension: Here the coalition has two construction sites – the future of the Riester pension for private old-age provision and the future financing of the statutory pension. Government advisers warn that as early as the 2040s, more than half of the budget could flow into retirement. If the pension level is to remain stable, the federal government must come up with something. Lindner and Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) rely on shares. A capital stock is to be built up from public funds, the proceeds of which flow into pension contributions. But many believe the risk of the capital markets crashing is too great. Greens doubt the constitutionality.

Migration policy also causes unrest in traffic lights

Migration: In migration policy, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser recently relied on tightening. Faeser brought into play a detention pending deportation that would be extended from the current ten days to four weeks in the future. Or opportunities to deport non-convicted clan members or other members of criminal organizations if there is a clear link to criminal activities. Both met with resistance from the Greens.

index rents: The SPD in particular is pushing for a reform of index rents. With such contracts, the rents can be increased annually with inflation, recently extremely high. There is no adjustment of the rent to the local comparative rent. The Greens have also reported a need for action here in the past. In the FDP, however, such demands find no friends: In order for investments to be attractive, stable income is also needed. (by Theresa Münch and Martina Herzog)