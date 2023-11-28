“I tested positive in 1985, just weeks after the United States Government authorized the first HIV test. The doctors gave me six months to live. When I confessed my sexual orientation to my father, he told me: ‘Since you have decided to dig your own grave, take care of yourself until the time comes to use it.’ And he did that, he managed, but neither alone nor dead.

In 1988, Phill Wilson decided to found the National Task Force for AIDS Prevention (NTFAP) with others in the same situation. “To educate black gay men about HIV,” so that they would not believe, like him, that AIDS was “a white gay disease.” A decade later he formed the Black Aids Institute, whose slogan is “Our people, our problem, our solution.” Organizations like these, small but efficient, led by those affected or groups at risk, are essential to put end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the report Let them lead the communitiespublished this Tuesday by the United Nations Agency for the fight against HIV, UNAIDS, which includes Wilson’s testimony.

In 2022 there were 1.3 million new infections, 9.2 million of the 39 million living with HIV (23.6%) did not have access to antiretrovirals and 630,000 people died from AIDS-related diseases, more than one each minute. These are better figures than those of previous years, celebrates Benedict Philips, author of the report, but “advances are not fast enough, the expansion of treatment is slowing down and currently the world is not on track to meet the 2025 and 2030 goals″. That is, 95% of the population with HIV knows their condition, 95% of them receive therapy and 95% present undetectable levels of the virus and, therefore, untransmittable.

“AIDS-related deaths have decreased by almost 70% since their peak in 2004, and new HIV infections are at the lowest point since the 1980s,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. declaration on the occasion of the celebration of the World AIDS Day on December 1.

The race against the AIDS epidemic is entering its last mile, but taking progress for granted has caused “a drop in HIV on the list of donor priorities,” says Luisa Cabal, director of UNAIDS for Latin America and the Caribbean. “We have become complacent. Unlike sub-Saharan Africa, where there has been a large investment and infections have been reduced, in Latin America there is a prevention crisis and there has been an 8% increase in new cases since 2010,” she details. “This happens when a country’s response, including support to communities, is withdrawn.”

The steepest increases in new cases have been seen in Eastern Europe and Central Asia (49% growth) and the Middle East and North Africa (61%). Sub-Saharan Africa, which concentrates the greatest burden of the disease, is the region that has made the greatest progress, with 57% fewer infections in the East and South of the continent, and a decrease of 49% in the center and west. In fact, five African countries (Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe) achieved the 95-95-95 targets in 2022.

The global slowdown in progress is due, according to Philips’ analysis, to initiatives led by communities of people living with HIV or who are more exposed to infection – groups of women, young people, LGBTI people, prostitutes and sex users. drugs― receive less and less financial support to defend their rights and sustain their prevention, testing and service provision activities. On a global scale, funds channeled through them have fallen from 31% of the total in 2012 to 20% in 2021.

The explanation Philips offers is that governments and large donors recognize the value of these small initiatives, “but they want multi-page reports on the impact of their investments.” Therefore, when it comes to granting a significant sum of funds, they opt for large, professional organizations with large-scale programs, capable of managing large amounts of money and writing their precious studies for them. They do that instead of cutting the cake into small portions to distribute among a multitude of communities and civil society activists. Without support, these depend disproportionately and unsustainably on the unpaid work of their members, the report details.

“Old-style programs do not reach everyone who needs them,” Philips explains to this medium. Community initiatives do achieve this. “Marginalized and stigmatized groups are aware of their own needs and the barriers they must face, and are better able to identify strategies to reach those most in need.” UNAIDS expert quotes a World Bank study which showed that programs carried out by these types of organizations are associated with a 64% increase in access to HIV treatment in rural areas of Nigeria and a doubling of the probability of use of prevention services. “In Kenya, communities with high participation of community organizations have quadrupled consistent condom use with all couples in the 12 months prior” to the research, writes the author.

Global funding to address this epidemic also decreased in 2022, warns the UN, and returned to the same level as in 2013. The United States and the Global Fund for Malaria, Tuberculosis and HIV were the largest donors, with 58 and 29% of the total, which last year amounted to 20.8 billion dollars (19 billion euros). It is 2.6% less than in 2021 and is below the 29.3 billion dollars (26.8 billion euros) needed by 2025. “The AIDS response in low- and middle-income countries needs more than 8 billion additional dollars (7.3 billion euros) per year to be fully financed,” emphasizes the UN Secretary General.

“Penalizing kills”

The international community has set a goal for community-led organizations to provide 30% of testing and treatment services, 80% of prevention services, and 60% of social facilitator support programs by 2025. But the testimonies of activists collected in the UNAIDS study describe budgetary and other difficulties, such as discrimination, persecution and penalization.

The potential of communities is not only stifled by a lack of resources, the report points out, but also by laws that make their activity difficult and even persecute their members. “We know that opposition to the rights of the most vulnerable people affects the fight against HIV. Penalizing kills,” says Cabal emphatically.

An example is Uganda, which last May passed one of the harshest laws against homosexuality. The new norm not only maintains life imprisonment for sexual acts between people of the same sex, but also condemns “the promotion of homosexuality” with up to 20 years in prison and “aggravated homosexuality” with the death penalty. Activists, HIV-positive people and people at risk in the country have denounced the negative effects of this controversial norm in the fight against HIV.

“It was agreed to eliminate punitive laws against the LGTBIQ+ group, people who use drugs, sex workers and people from other normally criminalized populations,” the report recalls. But “among the 54 countries with recent studies, an average of 59% of respondents presented discriminatory attitudes towards people living with HIV, an amount six times greater than the goal of 10% for 2025,” he denounces.

However, failure “is not inevitable,” concludes Philips. A push to the communities can accelerate the fight and conclude the 95-95-95 strategy successfully. “They are doing a service to the world.”

