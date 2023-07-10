Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

In Italy it is extremely hot in many places in early and mid-July. Where vacationers in Italy should now take heat warnings particularly seriously.

Munich/Cagliari/Florence – The Portal weather.com reports earlier in the week of a “gigantic heatwave rolling towards the Mediterranean”. According to the report, very hot air from the Sahara from North Africa is causing extreme heat in Italy.

Extreme heat in Italy: It gets really hot between Sardinia, Tuscany and Apulia

Between Venice and Milan in the north and Naples and Palermo in the south, “temperatures of almost 40 degrees throughout” can be expected in the coming days, while the water levels in Germany are also falling due to the drought. But that’s not all with “gran caldo” (great heat) in “Bella Italia”, where special toll rules should also be observed on the motorway.

Loud South Tyrol News it can even get hot up to 48 degrees in places on the large Mediterranean island of Sardinia. In Tuscany, on the Amalfi coast of Campania and in southern Apulia, which is becoming increasingly popular with tourists to the south of Bari with its picturesque, fine-grained beaches, it is expected to get really hot at over 40 degrees.

Packed to the brim: A bathing beach on the Italian holiday island of Sardinia in June 2023. © IMAGO / Jöran Steinsiek

But also in northern South Tyrol, which is usually a bit cooler due to its location between the Alps, there should be up to 36 degrees on Monday (July 10th), for example. Especially for “elderly people or people with previous illnesses, the heat poses a health risk,” they explain South Tyrol News for this reason.

Extreme heat in Italy: Weather tips for holidays between Sardinia and Campania

In short: Holidays throughout Italy will initially become a health risk if holidaymakers do not observe any of the much-cited rules for protection. Avoid the sun, drink a lot, darken the apartment during the day – some tips are as banal as they are effective, while the German Weather Service (DWD) has been issuing a heat warning for Germany for days.

Finding a shady spot and drinking plenty of water, juice spritzers or unsweetened tea are helpful measures against the heat. Experts unanimously agree that drinking two to three liters of liquid throughout the day is on the safe side. However, one should rather refrain from coffee and alcohol.

Experts also recommend light, airy and breathable clothing and a hat as sun protection in very high temperatures. This makes the heat a little easier to bear. However, physical activities and errands should be postponed to the early morning or later evening hours.

Island: Sardinia (Sardinian: Sardigna/Italian: Sardegna) Region: Autonomous Region of Sardinia Location: Tyrrhenian Sea, south of the French island of Corsica Resident: approx. 1.6 million Capital city: Cagliari (approx. 150,000 inhabitants) Surface: 24,090 square kilometers (the second largest island in the Mediterranean after Sicily)

Extreme heat in the Mediterranean: Hot air moves from Italy to the Balearic Islands

The Federal Ministry of Health also advises against airing if it is hotter outside than inside. According to a guide from the ministry, fans would also tend to aggravate the heat sensation at over 35 degrees Celsius due to the warm draft. And the authorities have another tip ready: Use as few (intensive) light sources as possible late in the evening and at night, as too much light increases the heat even further.

Of course, advisors on protection against the heat do not know any nationality. The tips for cooling down in the Mediterranean should not only be applied in Italy, where the government in Rome has now appointed a special commissioner to fight dryness and drought due to the lack of water. How weather.com reports, the hot air and extreme heat will continue to move west and Spain from the middle of the week. The Mallorca Magazine writes that 42 to 43 degrees are expected on the Balearic island of the same name on Tuesday – which, according to the Aemet weather service, even feels like 50 degrees. (pm)