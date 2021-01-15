The low willingness of nursing staff to vaccinate fills the headlines. And that, although the latest surveys show: The willingness of Germans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus has increased compared to November and December.

According to Political barometer two thirds want to do that, 16 percent more than two months ago. But the ideological distribution of the skeptics continues to pose some puzzles.

The Germany trend a week ago pointed in the same direction, but not so clearly. The number of people who definitely (54 percent) or probably (21) intend to do so was three quarters there.

But the proportion of those who definitely want to be vaccinated was only slightly higher than in the old year. In an Allensbach poll in December it was 52 percent, and in a survey the Barmer substitute fund by the end of November 53 percent.

After all, the number of those who reject the vaccination has halved in the Politbarometer from 20 percent in November to ten percent. The 16 percentage point increase in those willing to vaccinate is fed to a greater extent by former opponents and to a lesser extent by previously undecided.

The Germany trend, on the other hand, measures the main shift – by 13 percentage points – in those who previously probably and now want to be vaccinated. The decline among skeptics and opponents is smaller: only three percentage points each for those who are definitely not or probably not vaccinated.

But how are vaccinations and vaccination skepticism distributed across the political camps? The findings of public opinion polls and social scientists generally point in a similar direction. In terms of details and interpretation, however, they sometimes differ from one another in astonishing ways. This is especially true when assessing the supporters of the Greens, the FDP and the Left.

First to the numbers. According to the Politbarometer, the willingness to vaccinate is highest among voters of the Union (80 percent), the Greens (77) and the SPD (76). It is significantly lower among supporters of the FDP (58) and the left (55), and lowest among those of the AfD (32).

Conversely, the numbers for rejection of the vaccination are not similarly wide apart, apart from the AfD (41 percent). They range from two percent for the Union to ten for the Left and 12 for the FDP. On the other hand, the number of allegedly insecure voters from the Left (34) and the FDP (30) is above average. Are you really undecided or is this – according to the mechanism of the spiral of silence – an escape from those who do not want to be vaccinated but do not want to confess?

In the Germany trend, the tendencies a week ago were similar. High willingness to vaccinate among the SPD (78 percent definitely / 14 percent likely), slightly lower among the Greens (66/20) and Union (65/20), followed by the FDP (61/19). Significantly lower for Die Linke (47/32) and minimally for AfD (18/23).

The rejection of the vaccination is in the German trend only with AfD (42) and Die Linke (13) in double digits. The proportion of people who are allegedly undecided and who probably answer yes or probably no to the vaccination question is higher among supporters of the AfD and the left than among other parties.

Allensbach found many vaccine opponents in the FDP

Allensbach measured slightly different values ​​in December. At that time, the willingness to vaccinate was generally lower: 52 percent wanted to be vaccinated, 27 not, 21 said they were undecided. In this survey, too, the willingness of voters of the SPD (63 percent) and the Union (61) was highest. In the rejection, supporters of the AfD (66 percent) stood out, followed by those of the FDP (47) and the left (32).

The picture shifts in this direction if demoscopists are not asked about the measured value of party preference, but about the worldview in which they generally locate vaccination opposition and vaccination skepticism in Germany. It’s a very colorful mix, including people who are ideologically difficult to pin down. But the right-wing, the left-wing and the advocates of a questionable understanding of liberalism stand out.

The opinion pollers disagree on a fourth group: Esotericists, followers of homeopathy and alternative healing practices. Some demoscopes speak of a high overlap between this group and the rejection of vaccination and the general corona requirements.

The protest against corona requirements and the rejection of vaccination ranges from the far right to the far left. Photo: Christian Mang / Reuters

They also suspect that these people are most likely to have a preference for the Greens or, because of a special variety of southern German Protestantism, for example in Württemberg, for Christian parties. To have such a closeness too journalistic research. Other opinion polls point out that the surveys do not allow any clear statements about this.

There is apparently still a lack of social science studies. Professionals refer to one Study by the University of Basel among participants in corona protests in southern Germany and Switzerland, which was published in December.

The results are representative to a limited extent because of the unsatisfactory response rates for the questionnaires. According to the Department of Social Sciences, they give a rough overview. The result in terms of the protesters’ party preferences: Greens (23 percent), Die Linke (18), AfD (15), Union (10), FDP (7), SPD (6). 21 percent indicated alternative splinter parties such as Die Party, ÖDP, Tierschutzpartei.

Is that a contradiction to the representative opinion polls by Politbarometer and Deutschlandtrend? Yes and no, explain the opinion polls. In any case, it is not as big as it might seem at first glance.

Number of voters also makes a difference

It makes a difference whether one asks what percentage of the supporters of a party are against vaccinations, or whether one asks the party preference within the group of those who oppose vaccination.

If, purely by calculation, the percentage among the Greens were half as high as among supporters of the AfD or the Left, then the groups would be about the same in relation to the total population. Because the Greens have twice as many followers as the AfD and two and a half times as many as Die Linke.

If one compares the weight of the vaccine opponents in the AfD or the left with those in the Union, the corrective multiplication factor would be 3.7 and 4.6. Basically, one would have to weight all the values ​​for the percentages of those who want to and who oppose the vaccination in the parties according to the proportion of the party in society in order to arrive at meaningful values ​​about their proportion of the total population, say experts.