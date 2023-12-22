DFor Thomas Weidenweber, this is a real seasonal product. The sweet yeast roll, which symbolizes the past and the coming year with its two spherical ends and twelve cuts, is only baked on New Year's Eve and only in Frankfurt. The latter also applies to Bethmännchen, but they are not Christmas cookies, says the master baker and managing director of Kondi-Back GmbH, “they are available all year round”.

Inga Janovic Editor in the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and responsible editor of the business magazine Metropol.

But it is undeniable that people in Frankfurt buy the baked marzipan balls with the obligatory three almond halves particularly often during Advent – and without knowing it, they often reach for those from the Frankfurt pastry shop in delicatessens or their bakery, which hardly anyone knows because they don't have their own shops has. It was Thomas Weidenweber's father, president of the Chamber of Crafts and owner of the traditional family bakery with its headquarters on the Zeil, who founded the company together with colleagues in 1978. Four years earlier, representatives of the guild had founded the Frankfurt City Bakery. Today the businesses are direct neighbors in the Fechenheim industrial area and are linked to one another in terms of personnel and business.