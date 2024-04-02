The solar eclipse on April 8, which has already become an event in the United States, can also be seen in some areas of Spain, but here it will not be total, but rather of “very low magnitude.” Even so, this partial eclipse can be observed during dusk on Monday 2024 from the westernmost Canary Islands (El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife and Gran Canaria) and the extreme northwest of the peninsula, according to information from the National Astronomical Observatory. dependent on the Ministry of Transportation. In any case, the eclipse will barely be noticeable, since the sunset will occur shortly after its beginning, experts from this institution point out.

To contemplate the next visible solar eclipse as a total in Spain, we will have to wait until August 12, 2026, followed by another on August 2 of the following year. Shortly after, on January 26, 2028, an annular eclipse can be seen.

The last solar eclipse visible as partial in Spain took place on October 14, 2023. The next one will occur on March 29, 2025 and will be visible throughout Spain.

Instead, the eclipse will be visible with a large magnitude in North America, Central America, Iceland, the Azores, Madeira and the west of the United Kingdom. According to data from the National Astronomical Observatory, the total duration of the phenomenon will be 310 minutes (just over 5 hours) and the strip of totality will cross America from southwest to northeast, and will pass through the following countries: Mexico, the United States and Canada.