The MPK is meeting and the cabinet also wants resolutions: November 2nd, 2022 could be groundbreaking for planned relief. Why is?

Berlin – The federal and state governments want to make decisions on various points, or at least announce significant progress, and the cabinet is also meeting: In the politics Today, Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, is the day of the big battle with a view to further relief measures for consumers in Germany: Of the gas price brake about the Electricity price brake to the 49-euro ticket – the range of topics is wide. While there is already a great deal of clarity in some areas, the federal and state governments are still facing points of contention on other issues. One of them will also be the 49-euro ticket this time. What is up for debate, where there are discrepancies and where not – an overview.

Dispute over the 49-euro ticket: can the federal and state governments finally agree on financing?

There is one point where there is still a great deal of disagreement: that 49 euro ticket. The 9-euro ticket successor has been a controversial issue between the federal and state governments for a long time. Overall, the traffic light around Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) must deliver, because the patience of the countries is strained. While the price for the monthly ticket – which social organizations consider too high – seems to have already been decided, the question of financing remains. The federal government wants to invest 1.5 billion euros, and the states should take on the same amount.

However, the federal states only want this on the premise that regionalization funds will increase. Funding for regionalization refers to funds that the federal government makes available to the federal states to finance local rail passenger transport. Noisy RND the federal government is planning to increase the funds by around one billion euros – from ten to eleven billion euros. Is that enough for the countries? So far unclear. If so, maybe today white smoke rising at the 49 euro ticket.

One-time payment as part of the gas price brake: Cabinet wants to tie down special payment in December

The one-time payment as part of the gas price brake is to be lashed down in the cabinet today. It is about the takeover of the gas deductions in December for gas and district heating customers by the state. The decision no longer seems to shake, a decision is highly likely. Energy providers are to waive their deduction requests once in December and be compensated for this by the state. The idea for the special payment comes from the expert commission of the federal government. On Wednesday, the Federal Cabinet for the Payment of the December deduction already given the green light.

Compromise on gas price brake? Price cap could apply from March 1st, 2023 retrospectively to February 1st

However, there could be compromises with the gas price brake, like this RND reported. While there is apparently little potential for conflict over some of the details, such as the scope of the discount, the federal and state governments are still arguing about the timing. The federal states consider an introduction on March 1st, 2023, as planned, to be too late – they want a start on January 1st, 2023.

Experts point to a support gap in the cold months: There is time, costs and cold between the one-off payment in December and a gas price cap in March. A compromise of the traffic light could possibly consist in the price cap though to be introduced on March 1st, but to apply retrospectively to February 1st. Of the mirror quotes “Retroactivity to February 1, 2023 is sought”. In addition the traffic light plans to tax the rich in the reliefs.

Clarify the electricity price brake 2023 in detail: The price cap for electricity should also be specific

But the debate about price brakes is not only about gas, but also about electricity. As with the gas price brake, a basic quota of around 80 percent of previous consumption is to be subsidized for the electricity price brake in 2023. There is room for this area 40 cents per kilowatt hour.

The brake is to be financed by skimming off the unjustified profits of the electricity producers, which is planned to be skimmed off retrospectively from September 1st. At production sites such as wind turbines or coal-fired power plants, production costs have hardly increased recently, but people are still benefiting from the high electricity prices. Parts of the profits should therefore be skimmed off to finance the brake. Here, too, there should finally be clarity.

“Immediate aid fund”, but no general relief for oil heating? Country heads bite on granite

General relief for consumers who heat with other energy sources than gas does not seem to be planned so far. The federal states are demanding just that from the federal government, which, however, only signals little accommodation. NRW State Manager Hendrik Wüst (CDU) made the position of the countries clear. He explained loudly mirror: “More than a quarter of households in Germany also heat oil heaters or pellets“. Wüst continues: “These people also suffer from high energy prices – unfortunately the federal government is threatening to let them down”.

The federal government seems to be considering only a “hardship case” on this point – that is a long way from general relief. A possible immediate aid fund is to go to “hardship cases due to the sharp increase in heat prices for the period from January 1, 2022 to April 30, 2024”, regardless of which energy source they use. This does not correspond to the demands of the federal states for a long time.

Who pays for the housing benefit extension? The federal and state governments disagree

The point of contention between the federal and state governments is also the question of who will bear the costs for the Extension of housing benefit carries. From January, the subsidy will increase by an average of 190 euros per month, and around 1.4 million additional citizens are likely to be entitled. So far, the federal and state governments have each borne 50 percent of the cost of housing benefit, but the willingness of the states to assume the costs is decreasing. The federal states are demanding that the federal government bears all of the costs. They are also hoping for more federal funds for hospitals, universities and care facilities, as well as financial support for accommodating refugees.

Other topics are citizen income, one-off payments or health insurance

Meanwhile, there are other issues on the table: They concern, among other things, the contribution rates in health insurance or that citizen money. Lindners Tax relief plans should also become an issue again in the coalition. In the case of the heating subsidy, there is no great need for discussion between the federal government and the federal states as to whether the federal government will assume the costs. The one-off payments to relieve the burden on citizens also give rise to discussions: During Pensioners are finally being taken into account, the countries criticize that other groups continue to fall through the grate. There are also practical questions about the planned ones One-off payments for students.