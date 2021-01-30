If you want to invest your money well, you can do it alone or see a bank advisor. With the latter, however, the quality differences are large, as our test shows. By Bernhard Bomke, Euro am Sonntag

D.he concern for money can be very different. That was the case before the corona pandemic began, and it is all the more so now. While some have less money at their disposal because they only receive short-time work benefits or because their business is currently closed, many savers are swimming in more money than ever before. DZ Bank puts the financial assets of private households in Germany at around 7.1 trillion euros. That corresponds to an increase of almost 400 billion euros within one year.

The bank cites the historically high savings rate among Germans as an explanation. Last year it was 16 percent. This means that on average, the residents of this country put every sixth euro aside in the Corona year 2020. This was possible despite the crisis because, on the one hand, many people hardly suffered any loss of income, but on the other hand, they could hardly get rid of their money. They spent much less on vacation trips than in previous years due to a lack of opportunities, and stores for new clothes or shoes are closed during lockdown times. You can’t even unload euros at the hairdresser’s unless you’re a professional kicker. In these weeks, a striking number of them, despite the salons being closed, are freshly clipped and parted for the big show in the Bundesliga stadiums to run after the ball.

What to do with the savings?

There is much to suggest that many contemporaries would do well not to let their savings go to waste in current and overnight money accounts, but to consult a bank advisor. Ideally, such a consultation leads to a suitable investment that generates more returns – regardless of whether the end of the consultation is an investment in equity funds, cooperative shares, ETFs or a savings bond.

A good reason for € uro am Sonntag to test the quality of banks’ investment advice for the tenth time. The order went back to the German Customer Institute (DKI). The Düsseldorf-based company examined twelve banks, including eight national and four regional institutes, for their quality in terms of specific advice, individual investment recommendations and customer service. The institute did not save on effort. Numerous test customers swarmed out who, during consultations with bankers, pretended to be savers with very different risk appetites. For the check, the DKI established more than 500 customer contacts, checked the financial institutions on the basis of 250 individual criteria and ultimately selected a regional bank as the test winner.

Advice: very good to unsatisfactory

No institute convinced the testers in terms of investment advice as much as Volksbank Köln Bonn. She achieved the highest number of points and received an overall grade of “very good” for it. Deutsche Bank and GLS Bank, which sees themselves as particularly sustainable, landed in second and third place – also with “very good”.

What was positive in the test was that no provider came off worse than the grade “satisfactory” in the overall evaluation. However, in the separate assessment of their advice and investment recommendations for the three types of customers with very different risk appetites, some banks were given a smooth “unsatisfactory”.

One of the explanations for this: In some banks the same thing is apparently recommended to all customers. So regardless of whether an investor is more risk averse or whether he wants to go to work aggressively and with a focus on returns, it could be that the same products were offered. But at least with different weightings.

Investors of all risk types at Commerzbank were recommended the asset management growth fund of funds. At Postbank, both defensive and return-oriented or aggressive test customers were recommended shares in the DWS Invest SDG Global Equities equity fund. The GLS Bank recommended their GLS Bank Climate Fund to everyone who came. Individual appreciation of customer interests looks different.

Another finding: this time, slightly fewer advisors disclosed their commissions to the test customers, and only two out of three testers would actually invest money with the bank that advised them. But 87 percent of customers found their advisor to be competent. A great value.

Champion: Volksbank Cologne Bonn

This was expressed, for example, in statements like these: “The consultant recommended suitable products for me.” Or: “Good specialist knowledge with individual advice.” Or: “The consultant took the time for a detailed discussion.” Soft factors should not be underestimated either. A test customer at Hypovereinsbank emphasized: “It was positive that I was offered a drink of my choice.” So: cheers to a good investment.

But back to the test winner Volksbank Cologne Bonn. The Rhinelander achieved a “very good” in all disciplines. In the consultation, the cooperative bank scored points with the fact that it always inquired about the financial situation, income, monthly expenses and any debts. The testers’ willingness to take risks was also thoroughly determined. On the other hand, the test persons also noticed positively that the advisors pointed out the risks of the recommended investment products to them in detail. They rated the professional competence of their counterpart with an average of 1.3, ie “very good”.

Volksbank Köln Bonn recommended the most suitable products to the sample customers. The average total expense ratio was slightly below the average of all providers. The bank was only slightly above average in terms of management fees and the sales charges for the recommended investment products.

Another look at customer service: The hotline employees were on the ball and took test calls on average within 45 seconds. That was remarkably quick in comparison. The callers also got their ten questions answered in full. This was by no means always the case with many other financial institutions. Customers who like to get in touch with the bank via social media can do so with the test winner, for example via Facebook.

Test loser comes from Düsseldorf

This time the Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf came in last in our test. This is less due to customer service (“good”) than to the test disciplines of investment recommendations (“satisfactory”) and advice (“sufficient”). Some of the consultants only incompletely determined the financial and personal life situation of the test customers. In one case, there was no investment recommendation whatsoever. Irritating, because that’s exactly what savers go to the bank for.

This finding by the DKI was not very flattering: “The Stadtsparkassen Düsseldorf recommended only mediocre products to sample customers on average.” And now it comes: “For the defensively oriented customer, even the most unsuitable.” The only consolation: The total expense ratio for the recommended investment products – whether suitable or not – was the cheapest compared to the other providers.

The testers identified room for improvement in customer service at the Düsseldorf-based company. It took the hotline employees more than five times as long as those of the test winner to answer the phone. Anyone who contacted the bank by e-mail always got a reaction, but it was often of no value because there were no substantive answers.

One of the peculiarities that caught the attention of the DKI was, for example: At every eleventh appointment, the investment advisors did not consider it necessary to find out the financial situation of their clients. DKI boss Jörn Hüsgen presents this observation as particularly alarming: “Our test customers were only asked in 60 percent of the discussions whether they were in debt.” That is a similarly weak value as last year.

On the other hand, it was positive that significantly more consultants inquired in detail about the customers’ willingness to take risks. This time it was 86 percent of the time (2020: 74 percent). This experience was also positive: The consultants tried significantly less often to sell their test visitors completely different products (for example a current account) than they wanted. This time it was the case for every seventh appointment, a year ago for every third.

On the other hand, the way many consultants deal with the key phrase suitability statement is in great need of improvement. Such is required when it comes to investments in securities. In almost every third case, such a declaration was not drawn up. That went better last year. At the time, only one in six investment advisers refrained from complying with this regulatory obligation.

That is how it was rated

The German Customer Institute (DKI) tested the quality of twelve banks in terms of investment advice on behalf of € uro am Sonntag with the help of anonymous test customers. They appeared as investors with risk appetites ranging from defensive to return-oriented to offensive.

The overall rating (see table below) included the ratings for all consultations, investment recommendations and customer service.

Advice quality (weight: 40 percent): Among other things, it was checked how thoroughly the consultants had explored the customer profile and, in particular, the risk appetite. The quality of the information was also assessed. Investment recommendations (40 percent): In this category, the testers checked whether the recommendations fit the customer and how high the fees are.

Customer service (20 percent): This was about the information and service quality for inquiries via e-mail and telephone, the website and social media presence.

