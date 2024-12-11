FIFA confirmed this Wednesday the venues for the 2030 World Cups (Spain, Portugal and Morocco) and from 2034 (Saudi Arabia), at which time it will not yet be clarified which stadium will host the grand final of a three-way battle fought by the Santiago Bernabéu, Camp Nou and the future great stadium Hassan II of Casablanca.

He Santiago Bernabéu is, so far, the best positioned to host the most desired match. The merengue fiefdom is the only one of the three stadiums that is already in a position to host a duel of that magnitude, because with its major renovation completed, It has already positioned itself as one of the best stadiums on the planet.

That anticipation makes it a safe value, in fact last July it was already ‘unofficially announced’ as the final venue for the final, but There are still six years until the big date that the two competing stadiums are going to squeeze the most out of it.





In the event that the Santiago Bernabéu is overtaken by another venue, the best option for Spain is the Camp Nou, a stadium undergoing a complete renovation after Barça saw the great finish of the stadium of its eternal rival.

The Camp Nou renovation works are progressing at full speed and the club plans to return home for this season. The matches in Montjuic, the provisional venue since the work began, are over, and soon you will be able to see the progress of a venue that promises as much as the Bernabéu itself.

Despite the two great assets that the Spanish Football Federation has to win the grand final, Morocco has an ace up its sleeve: the planned Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca.





It was presented in the middle of the ‘Rubiales storm’, when relations between the RFEF and FIFA became considerably strained, and they still maintain it as their great option. And in Morocco they do not give up anything and the ‘mega stadium’ of 115,000 spectators – the largest in the world – with which they want to surpass Santiago Bernabéu and Camp Nou is their great asset.

It is a space made up of several complementary venues to the large stadium designed by the North American firm Populous, one of the most prestigious in the world. It is quite a declaration of intentions to win a final that still, although it is complicated, could be held on African soil.