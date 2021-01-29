It’s the big day. America’s great date of all years. Soccer lovers of the world settle in front of the screens to witness a unique match, comparable only to the European club final.

The final of the 61st edition of The Copa Libertadores de América will consecrate this Saturday, January 30, 2021, its new champion among the clubs. It will be up to Santos or Palmeiras, one of the two teams from Brazil, lift the Cup with so much history.

And they will, coincidences of the organization prior to the championship, in an incomparable city and stadium.

The last champion. Flamengo 2019. Today, another champion from Brazil.

Where the 2020 Libertadores final is played

The final of the Copa Libertadores 2020 will be in the wonderful city of Rio de Janeiro, one of the most beautiful metropolises on the planet, any traveler knows, and in the mythical Maracanã Stadium inaugurated in 1950 to play the fourth soccer World Cup in history, which Uruguay snatched from the local Brazilian team, winning 2-1.

Of course, far from any tourist advertising, this Saturday will be the first final of the Copa Libertadores in a coronavirus pandemic, without the deafening public of the Brazilian torcedores and without tourists or fans or onlookers who can reach the city of a thousand beaches.

It will be from 5:00 in the afternoon (local time), with arbitration by Argentine Patricio Loustau and will face two beloved teams from different parts of the neighboring state of San Pablo.

Santos eliminated Boca and seeks his fourth title in the Libertadores.

El Santos (historical team that Pelé gave to the world and that saw Neymar born) you beat Boca the semifinals and seeks in this Maracanã final his fourth Copa Libertadores, after having won it in 1962, 1963 and 2011.

To conquer it, will become the Brazilian team that won it the most times, with four editions (leaving behind San Pablo and Gremio), and would tie River and Estudiantes from Argentina in the historical table of clubs.

Palmeiras, for his part, is seeking his second championship after his only conquest final in 1999, although it is a team with a lot of history in South American football. And if he won the 2020 Cup, he would tie in the historical table of clubs that beat Flamengo, his great Rio rival.

Palmeiras, who beat River in the semis, is looking for his second Libertadores

The largest stadium

The Maracana stadium was inaugurated on June 16, 1960 to host the fourth soccer World Cup in history and became, for many years, a The world’s biggest stadium.

Located in the Maracanã neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, its current formal name is the Mário Filho Jornalista Stadium, although the public around the world will always call it (and will continue to call it) the Maracana.

It is there where, since those years, two of the great teams from Rio have played locally: Flamengo and Fluminense.

Maracana. Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Opening Ceremony.

The stadium had a capacity for 200 thousand people (many of them standing) and the data from the 1950 final between Brazil and Uruguay record that 199 thousand spectators witnessed it. Subsequently the stadium had to be adapted to the safety rules of world sport, and currently it has a capacity of 84 thousand seated spectators.

In 2014 the Maracaná was remodeled with the maximum technology and its oval shape began to have a roof on the last floor. It was there that, on July 13, 2014, a player of all time, Leo Messi, he saw a World final escape from his boots that Alejandro Sabella’s Argentina played better but lost in overtime against Mario Götze’s Germany, who scored the only goal.

In 2016, the Maracana was the venue for the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the wonderful Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. And it was also, in its history, the venue for unforgettable musical concerts such as those of Queen, Madonna, Guns N ‘Roses, Madonna or U2, just to name a few.

Bittersweet maracana. Argentina loses the 2014 world final to Germany.

In that unforgettable stadium, the cariocas revered an Argentine player as is not common given the rivalry between the two countries. Narcico Horacio Doval, Crazy Doval a dirty face from San Lorenzo who played in Rio de Janeiro 263 games with Flamengo scoring 95 goals (he was Zico’s teammate).

And another 142 games with Fluminense scoring 68 goals, and where he was a partner of another historic Brazilian star: Rivelino.

Rio de Janeiro, the wonderful city

Rio de Janeiro, a city of unparalleled beauty and history, is the city of the Cariocas, the great rivals of the São Paulo city of São Paulo (located 435 kilometers further south), and synonymous with a country. Who says Brazil without a doubt says Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo as cities.

Rio de Janeiro. City of beaches and hills. Only.

Founded in 1565 by the Portuguese, the city grew among an incredible sea, white beaches and hills decorating that crystal clear water and became the capital of Brazil and its main cultural, economic and bureaucratic center from the independence of Brazil in 1822 and until In 1960 the city of Brasilia was created to turn it into a decentralized capital that would help the development of the country. Rio today has a population of 6.5 million inhabitants.

It is no longer the bureaucratic capital. But anywhere in the world one sees a beach with something urban that wants to mean Brazil, you will surely be looking at the sea from the waters of Copacabana or Ipanema, what a doubt.

World image, as well as the Maracanã that today will give us the photo to remember a new champion of the Copa Libertadores de América.

