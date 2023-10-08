The fronts are so many and so morbid, that it is difficult to face the figure of Shakira talking only about music. Songs, albums, tours, musical genres… Here we have the goal of trying, but we do not promise that it will be achieved. Because the debate exists. The fact that cannot be disputed is the following: Shakira has straightened out a musical career that was shaky, even in semi-retirement. And she has done it in record time. The controversy comes with the way to achieve it. This opinion, expressed by a follower, Ana Soriano, 42, represents the disappointed trend: “Shakira has lost her essence. “That pop-rock artist who wrote meaningful lyrics no longer exists.” On the other hand, another follower, Sebas Álvarez, 37 years old, gives the reply: “She is an artist who adapts very well to the times.”

These two currents are defended with equal ardor by specialists. The Argentine Pablito Wilson He is one of the great experts on current Latin music and author of the reference book Reggaeton: a Latin revolution (Liburuak publishing house, 2022). Currently, Wilson lives in Colombia, the protagonist’s homeland, from where she responds by phone: “I think Shakira’s feat must be highly valued. I would dare say that she is now herself the greatest artist in the world. Succeeding like she is doing at more than 40 years old seems like an unprecedented case to me,” she says. And she goes into details: “Her musical evolution seems totally coherent to me. I couldn’t not have it. You listen to songs like Monotony [2022] and you realize that Shakira has done a thorough study to understand social networks today, to know how people speak millennialsthe centennials. And achieve a middle point between what she wants to do and what works commercially.”

Another moment from Shakira’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Jason Kempin (Getty Images for MTV)

Almost since the beginning of her career (early nineties), Shakira (born in Barranquilla 46 years ago) has released long albums every three or four years. The period of greatest silence for her is precisely now, since her last work dates back to 2017. (The Golden). Six years without a new album and five since the last tour, in 2018. What he has placed on platforms are loose songs, the reason for the schism. It all started with Congratulations (2022), with Rauw Alejandro, reached its climax with the famous Session 53 in the company of the Argentine producer Bizarrap, and has continued with his duets with Karol G (TQG), Manuel Turizo (empty cup) or, the last one, on September 20, with the Mexican Fuerza Regida facing the fashionable genre, the corrido tumbado, in The boss. They are all united by an identical story (the intertwining of their separation with former soccer player Gerard Piqué) and an intention to embrace fashionable rhythms: reggaeton, hip hop, corrido tumbado… A hodgepodge of genres that, for simplicity, is called urban music.

Chucky García is a journalist and Colombian music promoter. He has interviewed Shakira twice: once when she was starting out and another time when she was a star residing in Miami. “Shakira’s musical essence should be qualified, because she was trained as an artist in Miami, under the advice and production of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. I mean, she has always been mainstream [afiliada a la tendencia preponderante]. She was already in Miami when she grew up. So there’s not much essence of, say, Tom Waits-type auteur artists. That’s why I don’t feel like I’m betraying anything. She has always been a trendsetter and I think she has corroborated that lately. If tomorrow she becomes fashionable, for example, something called running flamenco lying down, She is going to make a song about it,” he explains from Colombia. That said, García sees an important change in her latest movements: “The albums that people like most about Shakira, like Barefoot [1995] either Where are the thieves? [1998], they have an album concept, it is quality Latin pop-rock. What he is doing now musically is embracing the most popular trend. That is certainly criticizable. She is an artist who has a good mature career, but now she is jumping around looking for the trend of the moment. It is not understandable, because we are not talking about a singer who is starting out and needs visibility: she already has all the visibility in the world.”

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl halftime concert, in Miami, February 2020. Jeff Kravitz (FilmMagic)

Shakira’s stages can be divided, simplifying, into three, which make up 30 years of her career: the nineties and the early 2000s, where she polished a Latin pop-rock singer-songwriter style with songs like Anthology, I am here, Blind, Deaf and Mute either Luck; a second where he begins to experiment with dance genres and interact with artists (Resident, Alejandro Sanz, Rihanna…), with topics like Hips Don’t Lie, Those of intuition either Wolf (the famous Waka Waka, the official theme of the 2010 South Africa World Cup, is from this time), and this last one is an approach to urban music and breakup themes. In all of them he has had songs at the top of the sales charts. As for live performance, the Colombian demonstrated from the beginning a great stage power, praised in all forums. And we must not forget in this brief review his two moments of glory, especially because they were before millions of people thanks to television: the 2020 Super Bowl performance with Jennifer Lopez (considered the best musical interlude in the history of this event) and the 10-minute performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

It is not the first time that Shakira deals with the topic of heartbreak in her songs, but she does do so in such an explicit way towards a specific person. Aïda Camprubí is a music journalist specialized in new genres. Camprubi She speaks by phone from Barcelona about the theme of the Colombian’s new songs: “She is a woman empowering herself through spite. And that is used against her. Women are judged a lot when we get tough. But when guys say harsh things in their lyrics, they’re not judged as much. These discourses are assumed in men because they are associated with toughness, masculinity, someone strong… Women have always sung about breakups, but usually from sorrow and abandonment. And now they do it out of rage. And a woman singing out of rage imposes a lot. It seems he doesn’t like seeing angry women. I don’t know why we have to express ourselves from beautiful and vulnerable feelings, we can also sing from beastly feelings: she is very uplifting.”

The Colombian in a concert in 2003. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis (Corbis via Getty Images)

About his collaborations with Bizarrap, Karol G or his immersion in the corridos tumbados, Camprubí points out: “It is super normal that you pay attention to today’s genres. Shakira has always tried very different things. It is a natural phase in a restless artist, such as she is. They are not lurches: she is an evolving artist. You may like her more or less, but an artist deserves to go through all the phases that she considers.” Wilson goes further: “Shakira has impact, legacy and validity. She has a series of values ​​that I don’t see in any of the pop artists of the moment. For example, Bad Bunny lacks a legacy; Taylor Swift has a lot of impact in the United States, but not so much in Latin America, and Madonna has a legacy, but she has already lost her validity. Shakira’s next steps inevitably involve completing an album and, above all, going on tour. No matter how many listens her new songs have, the bulk of the money currently comes from live performances. In her only long interview since she began her new phase, in the magazine Billboard, The singer assures that both things will arrive in 2024. “My music has taken new flights. When the year started and I got my first number one, and then another…, I thought: ‘This can’t be happening to me at 46 years old.’ It was exciting to break molds and reinvent paradigms: that’s how things change.”

In 1999, Gabriel García Márquez dedicated an extensive report to his compatriot. Shakira was 22 years old at the time and she had already released four full-length albums. The Nobel Prize winner wrote: “Shakira’s music has a personal imprint that is unlike anyone else’s and no one sings or dances it like her at any age, with an innocent sensuality that seems to have been invented by her.” Today, the figure of the Colombian does not allow discussion in her country. “There is unanimity that she is a heroine,” says Colombian Chucky García. And he adds: “For 90% she is untouchable. Even when the Treasury thing happened, the majority justified it. They said: ‘Well, the Spanish came 500 years ago and took the gold, so now it’s okay if she defrauded the Spanish treasury. [risas]”. In the end, as you read, we end up deviating from the music.

Shakira, carried by the public at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. TIMOTHY A. CLARY (AFP via Getty Images)

