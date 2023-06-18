With videoIn a weekend disrupted by delays and rain, Max Verstappen simply starts from pole position in Canada, far ahead of teammate Sergio Pérez (P12). The Mexican has not been in step with the Dutchman for a few weeks now. “If I hadn’t been here, it would have looked very different for the team.”
Arjan Schouten
Latest update:
01:08
