NAfter separating from Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner moves to Utah. As revealed on Tuesday, the day of his official divorce from the former handbag designer, the Oscar winner is planning a film studio, set storage buildings and a restaurant with memorabilia from productions such as “Dances with Wolves” and “Yellowstone” in St. George “.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer. “The project is very close to Kevin’s heart,” developer Brett Burgess, who is planning the studio with Costner, told the Salt Lake Tribune.

The Hollywood star met Utah last year while filming “Horizon: An American Saga”. While working on the Western, Baumgartner, who stayed in the Californian coastal town of Carpinteria with their three children, is said to have moved away from the sixty-nine-year-old. At the beginning of May she filed for divorce after almost 19 years of marriage. The 49-year-old Californian now lives with investment advisor Josh Connor, a former friend of Costner.