Dhe weather in Germany will remain uncomfortable in the coming days. This Sunday it will be cloudy in the north and northeast, and there may be showers on the coasts, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Saturday. In the south and southwest it is increasingly cloudy, later rain will appear in the extreme southwest, and snow may initially fall at higher altitudes from 800 meters. The maximum temperatures are expected at 5 to 11 degrees, in the mountains around 3 degrees. According to the forecast, it will be rainy in the middle and west on Monday night, and the snow line will also rise in the Alps.

In the Thuringian Forest, people were able to enjoy two centimeters of snow on Saturday morning – but the joy was likely to be short-lived. A DWD spokesman said the snow wouldn’t stay there for long because the ground wasn’t cold enough yet. The first snow of the year fell on the Brocken in the Harz in the morning, as could be seen on a webcam from the city of Wernigerode on the Brocken summit. It also snowed on Saxony’s highest peak, the 1215 meter high Fichtelberg, on Saturday. It is also likely to snow in Bavaria this weekend: the DWD expected up to five centimeters in the Alps and the Bavarian Forest, and it could even be up to 15 centimeters in the Allgäu Alps and higher altitudes of the Bavarian Forest.



Visitors on the snow-covered Fichtelberg

:



Image: dpa



On Monday and Tuesday the weather usually shows its unpleasant side. “The start of the week literally falls through,” said DWD meteorologist Nico Bauer. Apart from the extreme north-east of Germany, rain will continue to fall on Monday. Rainfall will be plentiful in the low mountain ranges. “At least the rain in the southwest is getting warmer,” explained Bauer. Temperatures there will rise to a mild 10 to 16 degrees, which will mean that “snowmen will melt quickly even in the highest altitudes of the low mountain ranges”. Towards the northeast, however, the colder air still remains.

According to the DWD, November gray continues to dominate in the middle of the week. Rain keeps falling. Larger amounts of rain will occur, especially in the south. The sun, on the other hand, only rarely shows up.