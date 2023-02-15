Mexico.- Have you ever wondered In which city of Mexico do the most unfaithful people live?? According to a recent study, there are 4 Mexican communities where people like to “cheat” their romantic partners.

Believe it or not, on February 13th, the Lover’s Day or Unfaithful Day. This date is known in the United States for being a counter-party to the Day of Love and Friendship, which is generally celebrated on February 14 of each year, making a mockery of the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

This is how, according to a famous Mexican morning show, it was possible to determine which are the cities in the Mexican Republic with the highest number of infidels.

According to what was made public in the aforementioned program, there are 4 cities in Mexico that concentrate the largest number of people who cheat on their respective partners, but it is here that everyone wonders what are they?

According to the list, the most unfaithful people are in the Culiacan citythe controversial capital of the state of sinaloa. On the other hand, in second place appears tlalnepantlain the State of Mexico.

On the other hand, according to the comparison, in third place is the city of Guadeloupein the state of Nuevo León and, finally, another city in the State of Mexico appears on the list, being the fourth community with the most infidels Naucalpan.

The cities of Mexico with the most infidels/Photo: screenshot

As expected, after the data was shared on the different social networks, it quickly went viral, attracting the attention of Internet users, especially those who have a partner in the top cheating cities, while there were those who shared their stories with ex-partners from those towns confirming the information exposed on television.

For their part, there were others who questioned the way in which the renowned Mexican morning show obtained these data, while joking that they hired Lizbeth Rodríguez, host of Badabun that some time ago was dedicated to “exposing infidels”.