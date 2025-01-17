Willy Hernangómez arrived at Barça a year and a half ago to be the star of the team, but today he is a residual player. Barça made him the highest paid on the squad, but his performance has relocated him to the uncomfortable position of the team’s last center in the rotation. Last season he didn’t have any personal chemistry with Roger Grimau, his coach at the time. In this one, neither. You just have to see how while Joan Peñarroya was risking his life as a Barça coach against Monaco, Gran Canaria and Panathinakos, with an infernal schedule of three games a week, the man from Egara did not want to know anything about him. Not a minute on the court in those three games. A technical decision, argues the coach, who against the Greeks gave a good number of minutes to the other centers: Fall, Metu and Vesely.

Throughout this last year Willy has been losing more and more prominence. His arrival was already somewhat bizarre, after Barça were refused to sign Kevin Punter, who left for Partizan at the last minute. Instead of a point guard, Barça decided to bring in Hernangómez, a center. Added to that strange decision was the lack of understanding with Grimau from day one, a situation that over time led to a personal conflict. The most tense moment that has emerged was when Willy told Grimau: “Don’t tease me, you have two news programs left.” The club did not take action on the matter and it was the coach who ended up out.

Peñarroya has dispensed with him at the most critical moment of the course despite being the highest paid

At the beginning of this season, the Madrid native showed great enthusiasm for his new stage with Peñarroya, but the team’s performance has reached a much lower level than expected. Among the solutions that the coach has found is to do without him.

The turning point occurred in Fontajau. There the center played 12 minutes during the first half, but given the team’s defensive disaster he was one of those designated. He didn’t even have minutes in the second half and hasn’t stepped on the court since. A supposed lack of defensive intensity is one of the keys to understanding Peñarroya’s decision, which however assures that it is a technical decision. “I don’t have any problem with Willy, I’ve talked to him about it, I’m delighted,” he said a few days ago.

The center is averaging 7.5 points and four rebounds in the Endesa League this season, improving to 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in the Euroleague. He does not exceed 15 minutes on the track in both competitions. Curiously, his best game came a couple of weeks ago against Paris, when he added 23 points and ten rebounds.

A bit taciturn and aware of his situation, against Panathinaikos he dedicated himself to watching the game from a little distance. He could not face his brother Juancho on the court, who had a great performance with the rival shirt.